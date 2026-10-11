Is Odell Beckham Jr. Playing Today? Why OBJ Hometown Game vs. Saints Ruined by Vikings

Odell Beckham Jr. looked set to play a game back at home.

OBJ hails from the New Orleans area, and he joined the Minnesota Vikings just in time. They’re playing in the Superdome against the Saints in Week 5.

Beckham just joined the Vikings this week as a signing to the practice squad, but early in the weekend, it was announced that OBJ was being elevated to the gameday roster.

That seemed to be all there was going to be — Beckham was elevated, and so he’d play.

That news changed on Sunday.

Is Odell Beckham Jr. Playing Today?

OBJ actually isn’t playing on Sunday.

The Vikings made him inactive despite having elevated him from the practice squad.

That’s a rare move, because teams usually won’t use the elevation roster spot for a guy who they aren’t then going to play on Sunday.

The Vikings were preparing for one scenario, though, and it didn’t come to pass.

Why Isn’t OBJ Playing Today?

Beckham isn’t playing on Sunday because the Vikings made him inactive after getting other injury news.

OBJ was signed in part because Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison were both dealing with injuries during the week, and they’re the Vikings’ top-two receivers.

Addison is inactive on Sunday, so that set up nicely for Beckham.

But Jefferson is active, and apparently that was the difference maker.

OBJ must’ve been elevated for the scenario when both top wideouts were out. Once Jefferson was good to go, the Vikings chose to sit Beckham down.

Saints Impact

The reality for the Saints on Sunday as they try to improve on their 1-3 start is that this is actually bad news.

Facing an end-of-career Beckham would obviously be much preferred to taking on Jefferson in his prime.

Jefferson is dealing with an ankle injury, so he may not quite be at full strength. But he’s still one of the best players in the NFL.

Beckham hasn’t caught a pass since he was a member of the Miami Dolphins in 2024, and an early-season stint with the New York Giants ended with a release after he didn’t record a reception despite being on the field some in the first few games.

The Vikings showed that teams still believe in Beckham enough as a veteran presence to come in and help out. It just turns out Minnesota didn’t need his full help this week.