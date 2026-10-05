Jordyn Tyson Injury News Isn’t What Saints Wanted

Jordyn Tyson was drafted with the intention of him becoming one of the New Orleans Saints‘ top targets.

That’s tough for him to do when he isn’t even on the field.

Tyson has yet to play through four weeks of the 2026 NFL season — the Saints’ fourth game is on Monday night against the Atlanta Falcons.

The No. 8 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft out of Arizona State was the second WR chosen, after Ohio State’s Carnell Tate to the Titans.

Tate had a massive game on Sunday. Tyson still is missing in action.

Jordyn Tyson Injury News

Tyson is out with a hamstring injury, and the update from ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday wasn’t a positive one.

He’s still “weeks away” from his return, Schefter wrote.

“(Tyson) is said to be making progress and feeling good but is still considered to be weeks away from returning to action,” Schefter shared via league sources.

The Saints aren’t trying to rush Tyson, though.

“The Saints have been intentionally deliberate with Tyson, who they feel is a key component to their future,” Schefter writes. “There will be medical checkpoints for Tyson to clear soon, and the Saints are pleased with the progress he has made in his recovery, sources said.”

Tyson hurt his right hamstring during joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Aug. 13.

He did miss three games last season at ASU with a hamstring problem, but Saints coach Kellen Moore has said these are different issues.

When is Jordyn Tyson Coming Back?

The earliest that Tyson might return, according to Schefter, is Week 7.

He’s eligible to return in Week 5, but it sounds like that won’t be happening.

“A Week 7 return for Tyson also could present some logistical complications, as the Saints are scheduled to play the Pittsburgh Steelers that week in Paris,” Schefter writes. “New Orleans has a bye in Week 8 before a home game in Week 9 against the Cleveland Browns. With the bye in Week 8, a potential Week 9 return might be the most logical course of action for the No. 8 pick in this year’s draft, according to sources. It would provide an additional couple of weeks of rest for Tyson, who has had a history of hamstring injuries.”

It would be frustrating for the Saints to have to wait that long to see Tyson in action, but there’s also an alternate path where Tyson rushes back and gets hurt again — that would be even more annoying.

So the Saints are waiting and being careful. They know if they allow Tyson to heal up that he can make a huge difference. It’s just a matter of exhibiting patience in the meantime, which isn’t easy but could definitely be worth it.