New Orleans Saints Announce Disappointing Jordyn Tyson Injury Update

The New Orleans Saints will have to wait at least another week before their prized first-round pick can take another step toward his NFL debut.

Saints head coach Kellen Moore announced Monday, October 12, that rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson will not practice this week as he continues recovering from a hamstring injury.

The disappointing update comes as New Orleans prepares to face the New York Giants on October 18, following a 23-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings that dropped the Saints to 1-4.

Tyson, the No. 8 overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft, has yet to make his regular-season debut. And with no practice work scheduled this week, his availability remains a significant concern for a Saints offense still searching for consistency.

Saints’ Jordyn Tyson Still Recovering From Hamstring Injury

Tyson’s injury has already kept him sidelined considerably longer than New Orleans originally hoped when it selected him in April.

The former Arizona State standout suffered a hamstring injury during training camp in August, with NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reporting on August 17 that he was expected to miss approximately two months.

That original timeline now approaches its two-month mark, but Tyson still isn’t ready to return to practice.

The rookie began the regular season on injured reserve, meaning he had to miss at least the first four games before becoming eligible to return. That minimum absence has passed, but his recovery has yet to reach the point where the Saints are comfortable allowing him to practice.

New Orleans has been cautious with Tyson throughout the process. Moore previously acknowledged uncertainty surrounding the receiver’s practice timeline, and Monday’s announcement confirms that the waiting continues.

Moore’s announcement does not establish a new timetable for Tyson’s return or indicate that he suffered another setback.

Jordyn Tyson’s Injury History Was a Concern Before NFL Draft

For all the excitement surrounding Tyson’s selection, his injury history was one of the biggest concerns entering the 2026 NFL Draft.

Tyson began his college career at Colorado, where he suffered a serious knee injury in 2022 involving multiple torn ligaments.

After transferring to Arizona State, he eventually developed into one of the nation’s most productive receivers. He caught 75 passes for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2024, earning third-team All-American honors.

He followed that performance with 61 receptions for 711 yards and eight touchdowns in 2025, despite missing time with a hamstring injury.

A broken collarbone in 2024 also interrupted his college career.

Those medical concerns didn’t stop New Orleans from investing a top-10 selection in Tyson, betting that his route-running ability, versatility and production would make him a valuable weapon alongside Chris Olave.

Now, five games into the season, that investment has yet to produce a regular-season snap.

When Could Jordyn Tyson Make His Saints Debut?

The Saints face the Giants on October 18 before traveling to France to play the Pittsburgh Steelers on October 25.

With Tyson ruled out of practice this week, a debut against New York is effectively off the table. Whether he can return in time for the Steelers game will depend on his progress over the following week.

New Orleans then has its bye in Week 8, followed by a November 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

That creates a potentially useful recovery window if Tyson cannot return before the team’s trip to Paris, although the Saints have not identified a specific game as his target.

For quarterback Tyler Shough and the rest of the offense, the wait is particularly frustrating. Tyson was drafted to give New Orleans another dynamic receiving threat, providing a second high-end option opposite Olave.

Instead, the Saints have played the opening five games without him, and Monday’s update offers little indication that relief is imminent.