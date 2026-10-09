Saints HC Kellen Moore Shares Tribute to Mike Ditka

Mike Ditka’s death hit Chicago the hardest, but New Orleans fans weren’t too far behind in mourning the Hall of Famer’s passing.

The first tight end to ever get inducted into the Hall of Fame passed away Friday, Oct. 10, at the age of 86. Nothing comes close to the year he led the Bears to their lone Super Bowl title in franchise history, but the Saints fans still remember the brief stint he had in New Orleans.

When Ditka assumed the head coaching position in 1997, the Saints were amidst an extended period of struggle. His efforts to restructure the roster ultimately fell short in his difficult three-year tenure from 1997 to 1999.

New Orleans posted a 15–33 overall record under his leadership, recording back-to-back 6–10 seasons before finishing 3–13 in 1999.

Saints HC Kellen Moore Gives Tribute to Legendary Mike Ditka

Saints head coach Kellen Moore offered his tributes to the legend in his press conference Friday.

“Yeah, special combination of player and coach,” Moore said. “The impact on this game is so prominent. My parents are from the Chicago area, so, obviously, I kind of grew up with a lot of awareness of the Bears. And just a really special person who means a lot to the NFL.”

Even the Saints released a heartfelt, fitting homage to his legendary career.

Saints Look Back on Ditka’s Time in New Orleans

“The New Orleans Saints organization mourns the passing of NFL icon Mike Ditka, who passed away today at the age of 86. We extend our deepest condolences to the Ditka family, his loved ones, and the generations of fans who were inspired by his unforgettable presence in our sport. Mike’s life was defined by an unyielding work ethic, a fierce love for the game, and a relentless determination that helped reshape American football.”

They reflected back on his career with the Saints.

“We proudly honor his chapters as a head coach in New Orleans,” the statement reads. “While his time leading our franchise on the field was brief in longevity, his presence left an indelible mark on our organization. Mike approached his tenure with the Saints with the same bold authenticity and relentless drive that defined his entire career. Beyond the wins and losses, his genuine kindness, vibrant personality, and immense generosity to many within our facility created an enduring legacy that our staff and community still fondly remember.”

“His contributions as a player, coach, and lifelong ambassador helped build the modern NFL, and his time in New Orleans will always remain a cherished part of our history.”

No reason is revealed yet for Ditka’s death.