More Bad News for Saints’ Injured Rookie WR Jordyn Tyson

New Orleans Saints fans briefly thought that things were looking up with injured rookie Jordyn Tyson.

When it was reported that the wide receiver was traveling to France with his teammates for their Week 7 game in Paris against the Pittsburgh Steelers, it seemed that maybe Tyson’s comeback was officially underway.

Turns out, at least for now, that’s not the case.

Saints GM Mickey Loomis spoke to reporters on Wednesday in France and shared some bad news.

Jordyn Tyson Injury Update

Loomis revealed that Tyson will not be practicing this week in France.

Saints WR Jordyn Tyson will not practice this week, per GM Mickey Loomis. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 21, 2026

Tyson remains out with a hamstring injury that has prevented him from playing at all so far as a rookie. He was injured during a joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Aug. 13.

His preseason placement on injured reserve meant that he had to miss at least four games, but the Saints are now through Week 6, and Tyson has still yet to be activated.

“The Saints have been intentionally deliberate with Tyson, who they feel is a key component to their future,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on Oct. 5.

Tyson has dealt with hamstring issues before. He missed three games a season ago with the Arizona State Sun Devils due to a hamstring injury. But when coach Kellen Moore has spoken to reporters about this injury, he has clarified that it wasn’t the same ailment.

This is what Schefter wrote in that Oct. 5 article about Tyson’s potential return timing:

“A Week 7 return for Tyson also could present some logistical complications, as the Saints are scheduled to play the Pittsburgh Steelers that week in Paris. New Orleans has a bye in Week 8 before a home game in Week 9 against the Cleveland Browns. With the bye in Week 8, a potential Week 9 return might be the most logical course of action for the No. 8 pick in this year’s draft, according to sources. It would provide an additional couple of weeks of rest for Tyson, who has had a history of hamstring injuries.”

Jordyn Tyson Draft Pick

Tyson was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft out of Arizona State.

He was the second WR off the board, after Ohio State’s Carnell Tate went to the Tennessee Titans four picks earlier.

Tyson was hoped to be the No. 2 wideout the Saints needed opposite Chris Olave. So far, though, that role has instead been held down admirably by Devaughn Vele.

The Saints have also gotten more snaps than expected for later-round rookie Bryce Lance, who caught a touchdown in Week 6.

At this point, Tyson’s absence is starting to feel a bit too much like a painful mystery.