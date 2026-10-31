New Orleans Saints Mock Draft Projects Defense At 7th Overall

As the New Orleans Saints currently sit at 2-5 in last place of the NFC South, analysts project them taking defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam from the University of Tennessee. While the division currently is wide open with no clear best team, the Saints have one of the worst defenses in the NFL so far this season. By expected points added per play, they are 26th overall. Looking exclusively at the run defense, they are dead last in the league.

Clearly, strengthening the defensive line is a priority for this New Orleans Saints team. Thankfully, Gilliam looks like a for sure bet at defensive tackle. This NFL draft class seems incredibly deep across the board regardless of how the quarterback position looks. Gilliam so far has six sacks, 28 pressures, 18 hurries, and 16 run stops this season.

The Saints have several needs throughout their roster, so they can go many different directions. The Athletic also mentions wide receiver as a specific need, which is interesting given that the Saints already have Chris Olave and just took Jordyn Tyson 8th overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. While the depth at receiver has been lackluster this season, the Saints probably have more pressing issues.

New Orleans Saints Draft Xavier Gilliam in Latest 2027 Mock Draft

Gilliam has been a fast riser this season given his production at the University of Tennesee. Prior to the season, Gilliam was not on the NFL Draft radar, so the evaluations around him are still developing. From 2024 to 2025, he played at Penn State in a supplemental role, but he has become a star with the Vols.

NFL Mock Draft Database currently places Gilliam as the 25th consensus ranked prospect in the 2027 NFL Draft. The latest consensus mock draft has him going at 12th overall to the New York Jets. Taking him at seventh overall seems like a reach given this information, but his fast rising status could make him a top 10 selection especially if he has a stellar combine.

The Defensive Interior For The Saints Is A Massive Concern Currently

Looking at the New Orleans Saints depth chart, the defensive interior is full of red flags currently. Starters Nathan Shepherd (126th out of 128) and Davon Godchaux (117th) rank towards the bottom of PFF’s defensive interior rankings. Beyond them, Christen Miller, Khristian Boyd, and John Ridgeway own average grades albeit in limited roles. Perhaps the Saints need to see what they have with their depth players this season moving forward.

Regardless, this is a unit in need of a another interior pass rush presence. On the edge, the Saints have done well retaining Chase Young and Carl Granderson. Anfernee Jennings and Tyree Wilson have done well in their supporting roles as well as pash rushers. That being said, a defense that cannot stop the run will fail to give their pass rushers enough opportunities to be impactful.