Saints Owner Issues Ultimatum to Kellen Moore, Mickey Loomis After 1–4 Start

Kellen Moore and Mickey Loomis’s seats went from hot to scorching hot.

A 1–4 start in New Orleans is bad enough on its own, but the real alarm bells started ringing when owner Gayle Benson stepped up to a mic and dropped the diplomatic routine.

In a rare public callout, Benson made it clear that “acceptable” is officially off the table for the Saints, naming both her second-year head coach and longtime GM in an ultimatum that put the entire building on notice.

Saints Owner Gayle Benson Officially Puts Kellen Moore and Mickey Loomis on Notice

“Before I reflect on our sixtieth season, I want to address where we stand,” Benson began, reading a prepared statement, via Rod Walker of NOLA.com. “We are one-and-four and that is not acceptable to me. And falls short of what our fans truly deserve. I hear the frustration toward our team and our organization. It is not lost on me.”

“As the owner, the responsibility does start with me,” Benson continued. “I will not make excuses and I will not accept this level of performance as our standard. I am committed to making the decisions necessary to improving this team. Everyone on this organization understands the urgency. We must prepare better, execute consistently and correct mistakes that are costing us the games.”

Then she got to Moore and Loomis, directly addressing their names, which is rare for an owner. It only takes the most desperate situation to get names floated around in a public statement.

Benson continued, “Kellen Moore and his coaches are responsible for preparing our players to perform. Mickey Loomis and our football staff are responsible for building a roster capable of sustained success. Our players are responsible for their preparation and execution. I am responsible for holding this organization accountable.”

Benson continued her statement, citing the sixty years of Saints football in New Orleans, most recently marked by their lavish domecoming anniversary. They lost that one, too, against the Panthers. That one was personal and earned a sharp remark from the owner herself.

“Losing this year’s anniversary game to Atlanta was truly disappointing.”

Everything is Going on With the Saints — And the Owner is Not Happy

Tyler Shough looked off to a great start, and even appeared poised to give their opponents a run for their money, but somewhere after Week 2, the offense has looked completely flat. One-dimensional, even. The other side of the ball is just as bad, as the defense is giving up over 5 yards per carry on the ground while leaving massive soft zones in coverage.

The Superdome used to be a fortress, but under Kellen Moore, the team is 3–8 at home. And that was the last domino in Benson officially putting both Moore and Loomis on the hot seat.

“Kellen Moore and his coaches are responsible for preparing our players to perform. Mickey Loomis and our football staff are responsible for building a roster capable of sustained success. Our players are responsible for their preparation and execution. I am responsible for this organization. There’s a great deal of football ahead of us, but our response must show up on the field.”

It was a clear message that winning the upcoming game in Paris is a must, and they better not embarrass her on an international stage.

“We cannot change the results of our first five games. We are responsible for what we do next. I expect better. Our fans deserve better, and I am determined to see that we do it,” Benson finished.