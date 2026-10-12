‘Breaking Bad’ Star and New Orleans Saints Fan RJ Mitte Dies at 34

Actor RJ Mitte, best known for playing Walter White Jr. on the critically acclaimed television series Breaking Bad, died Monday, October 12, at the age of 34.

While Mitte became famous for his work in Hollywood, he also had a deep connection to the New Orleans Saints, having grown up in Louisiana surrounded by passionate fans of the NFL franchise.

In fact, Mitte once appeared on the Saints’ official podcast to discuss his love of the team, revealing how his family’s football traditions shaped his fandom and why the franchise represented far more than wins and losses.

Mitte’s representatives confirmed his death in a statement Monday, describing him as a beloved actor, philanthropist and disability rights advocate. His death occurred in Brownsville, Texas.

What Was RJ Mitte’s Cause of Death?

Mitte’s death at 34 has prompted questions about what happened to the actor, including speculation surrounding his cause of death.

His representatives did not publicly disclose a cause of death in their initial statement.

TMZ reported Monday that Mitte died by suicide, although the outlet also reported that a law enforcement investigation into his death was ongoing. Other major news organizations, including CBS News, reported that an official cause of death had not been provided.

Mitte was diagnosed with cerebral palsy as a child, a condition he shared with his Breaking Bad character, Walter White Jr.

The actor frequently discussed living with the disability and became a prominent advocate for accessibility and representation in entertainment.

There has been no confirmed public indication that cerebral palsy contributed to his death.

RJ Mitte Revealed Deep Connection to New Orleans Saints

Although Mitte built his acting career in Hollywood, his connection to Louisiana and the Saints remained an important part of his life.

On March 18, 2014, the Saints published an interview with Mitte on their official website following his appearance on the team’s Black and Blue Report.

During the interview, Mitte, who grew up in Lafayette, Louisiana, explained that his family’s loyalty to the Saints helped make him a fan.

“My family are massive Saints fans,” Mitte said, specifically mentioning his mother, uncle and grandmother.

Mitte recalled how passionate his mother became during Saints games, joking that taking her to a sports bar could be difficult when opposing fans were present.

Even while living in California, Mitte said he regularly found opportunities to watch New Orleans games alongside other supporters.

He particularly enjoyed the communal atmosphere of watching football with people who shared his enthusiasm for the team.

The actor also revealed that he had attended a Saints preseason game with his uncle when he was younger.

But his connection to the Saints extended beyond individual players or memorable games. When asked whether he had a favorite player, Mitte explained that he preferred appreciating football as a team sport rather than singling out individual stars.

He viewed the Saints as a reflection of the Louisiana community and the family traditions that shaped his childhood.

“It’s something that I always wanted to be able to do,” Mitte said about playing football.

He explained that frequent childhood injuries had prevented him from pursuing the sport as a player.

Still, the game remained an important part of his life, and he expressed appreciation for how football brought families and communities together.

Breaking Bad Star RJ Mitte Advocated for People With Disabilities

Mitte rose to prominence playing Walter White Jr., also known as Flynn, on AMC’s Breaking Bad, which aired from 2008 to 2013.

His character was the son of Walter White, portrayed by Bryan Cranston, and appeared throughout the show’s five-season run.

Like his character, Mitte lived with cerebral palsy, although he explained in his Saints interview that his own symptoms were less severe than those portrayed on television.

Mitte used his visibility as an actor to advocate for people with disabilities, serving as an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children’s.

He also served as president of the Mitte Foundation, supporting community initiatives and disability inclusion.

Beyond Breaking Bad, Mitte appeared in projects including Switched at Birth, The Guardians of Justice and The Oak Room.

His death comes as he was continuing to work in entertainment, including promoting the film Talking to Strangers.

For Saints fans, however, Mitte also leaves behind a connection to the franchise built on family, Louisiana roots and his lifelong enthusiasm for football.