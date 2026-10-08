Saints’ Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave Injury News Gets Update

The New Orleans Saints are working to bounce back from a tough loss on Monday Night Football.

They’ll remain at the Superdome for another week, this time to host the Minnesota Vikings in the early afternoon window on Sunday.

In the practice week leading up to the game, though, the Saints are dealing with a number of injuries, including to big-name offensive contributors.

For example — both Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave missed practice on Wednesday.

The news is better on Thursday, though.

Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave Injury Update on Thursday, Oct. 8

A day after both these offensive stars missed practice, both were on the field at Thursday’s practice.

Saints beat writer Mike Triplett reported that Kamara, Olave and return man Barion Brown all participated in practice after missing Wednesday.

That’s big news for the Saints, whose offense obviously functions better when Kamara and Olave can be on the field.

Is Alvin Kamara Playing This Week?

Nothing will be confirmed about Kamara until the weekend, but his return to practice on Thursday is a good sign.

He was held out of practice Wednesday with back soreness, which was good news in his own right — the knee injury he sustained during Monday’s game apparently wasn’t bothering him.

As long as Kamara gets some practice time in on Friday, he should be good to go.

He’ll remain RB1 for the Saints this week with Travis Etienne on injured reserve.

Kamara will continue to be backed up by Kendre Miller and CJ Donaldson.

If Kamara did have a setback and have to miss Week 5, Miller would likely get the heavy share of the touches.

What’s Chris Olave’s Injury?

The interesting thing about Olave’s Wednesday absence is that it was deemed a rest day and not an injury.

So by the paperwork, Olave isn’t injured.

That’s despite the fact that he left Monday night with what looked like a leg injury of some sort, maybe a knee. He was hurt while still in the game with the Saints down 45-17, which set itself up for quite the criticism.

Some fans are skeptical that the Saints are being forthcoming about this, but Olave’s apparent rest day, and then his return to practice on Thursday, at least suggests the Saints’ No. 1 WR should be good to go for Sunday against the Vikings.

If Olave were to miss out, it would elevate Devaughn Vele and Bryce Lance into more prominent roles in the passing attack. Vele specifically has found positive ways to impact games even with Olave playing — including an impressive leaping TD grab to end the drive on which Olave left the game on Monday.