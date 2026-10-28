Saints’ Alvin Kamara Trade Update Approaches Deadline

The New Orleans Saints have a couple of weeks left to determine what to do with Alvin Kamara.

The 2026 NFL trade deadline will arrive on Tuesday, Nov. 10 — that’s the last day anyone can be traded this season, and so if the Saints end up trading Kamara, it’ll be on or before that day.

It’s an interesting discussion that seems to be at more of a slow burn at the moment than anything fierce, but it’s also clear that Kamara is at least a trade candidate for New Orleans.

Alvin Kamara Trade Update

The latest intel on Kamara, albeit only a small bit, came on Wednesday.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Matt Bowen published a list of trade candidates for the next two weeks as part of a new article on Wednesday.

Kamara was listed in the honorable mention section. That means he didn’t get any further intel provided about him, just his name.

Still, it’s proof that the ESPN duo believes Kamara is still in trade talks with less than two weeks until the deadline.

Why Would Saints Trade Alvin Kamara?

The Saints are 2-5 at the moment and might have to start looking toward the future.

Trading Kamara for a future asset wouldn’t be a bad strategy, particularly in what is a deep Saints RB room.

As long as Travis Etienne can come back from his hamstring injury, the Saints would be set with Etienne, Kendre Miller and CJ Donaldson. It becomes quite crowded if they have Kamara, too, if everyone stays healthy.

The Saints have been Kamara’s only NFL team, so they might not rush this. They’ve got a bye in Week 8 and just one more game before the deadline. Their Week 9 result could be informative. If the Saints fall to 2-6, it’d be tough to justify keeping Kamara if another team makes a reasonable offer.

Saints Trade Rumor on Cesar Ruiz

The ESPN duo did list Cesar Ruiz as No. 23 on their trade list, higher than Kamara. The offensive guard could fill a position of need for a number of teams.

They list Ruiz’s chances of being traded at 25%.

“The Saints could explore trade options while sitting at 2-5, and several teams are looking for a quality guard,” Fowler writes. “New Orleans has to win and already lost a starting offensive lineman in tackle Kelvin Banks Jr., so this is hardly a slam dunk. But he’s an intriguing name about whom teams could inquire.”

ESPN lists the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders as two landing spots that would make sense for Ruiz.