Saints’ Chris Olave Injury Update Is Confusing

The New Orleans Saints are hoping to find a way to get back in the win column in Week 5 after a rough loss on Monday night.

Their best chance of doing that involves having Chris Olave on the field instead of being injured, but his status for playing on Sunday afternoon remains a bit up in the air.

Maybe the trickiest part of figuring out what’s going on with Olave, though, is that things don’t quite add up.

The Saints have had two days of practice this week, but Olave’s entry on the injury report is confusing.

Chris Olave Injury Update

To understand why this is odd, you have to consider what happened Monday night, then how Olave was listed on Wednesday and Thursday’s injury reports.

First, on Monday night, Olave limped off the field on the Saints’ last offensive drive. They were down 45-17 at the time, so the fact that he was even in the game was questionable, but then there was no question something had gotten dinged up at the end of a play that caused him to leave the game.

Afterward, the Saints downplayed what had happened, and it seemed like they expected Olave to be all good.

But then on Wednesday, Olave wasn’t on the practice field. That raised alarm bells.

Only those went away somewhat when the Saints announced that it was just a “rest day” for Olave, not an injury.

That would suggest Olave should practice normally on Thursday, right? That’s not what happened.

Olave was back on the field, but he was listed as limited with a foot injury.

Did the foot injury show up in a dream? It seems to suggest something about the Wednesday report was leaving out a bit of information.

Of course, the fact that the Saints have now reported this ailment means they aren’t entirely going against the spirit of the injury report. It wouldn’t really benefit them to withhold something on Wednesday only to share it on Thursday, so maybe Olave did really hurt something.

Either he was already hurt, or he tweaked something in Thursday’s practice. Neither is ideal.

Is Chris Olave Playing This Week?

It actually does bear watching the Friday injury report closely, because Olave’s status will depend a lot on what it says.

If he by chance got hurt during Thursday’s practice, that’s not ideal.

Saints fans should be hoping Olave shows a full practice on Friday. That’s the easiest way to feel good about his status.

If the Friday report says anything else, Olave’s Week 5 status goes into definite question.