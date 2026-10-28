Saints Cut Ties With 25-Year-Old WR Amid Trade Rumors, Injury Problems

The New Orleans Saints could have plenty of shakeup coming to their wide receiver room in the weeks ahead.

They’re still waiting for first-round rookie Jordyn Tyson to make his NFL debut after an August hamstring injury has kept him on the shelf through the first seven weeks of the season.

They could consider trading Devaughn Vele at some point if they want to cash in on his strong season amid what looks to be a lost campaign as far as the standings are concerned in New Orleans.

Both of those would have major implications on the present and the future for the Saints, but first, a smaller move.

On Tuesday, they released a young wide receiver from their practice squad.

Saints Cut Ties With WR

The Saints have cut WR Kyrese Rowan from the practice squad.

They did it to make room for offensive tackle Alan Herron.

The Saints re-signed undrafted rookie OT Alan Herron to their practice squad and released WR Kyrese Rowan from the practice squad. — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) October 27, 2026

The Saints have plenty of WR depth, including on the practice squad, so the Rowan release likely won’t have a hugely negative impact.

It probably speaks more positively about Herron than anything. The Saints had him earlier and wanted him back to get another look at him.

Who is Kyrese Rowan?

Kyrese Rowan is a 25-year-old wide receiver originally from Ogden, Utah.

He began his college career as a walk-on at Utah, where he mostly played special teams.

After three seasons with the Utes, he transferred to Utah State, and the sledding still wasn’t easy. He got to play receiver briefly there, but in his first season he had one catch, and in his second season he had two catches.

Rowan finally broke out in 2024 when he had 44 receptions for 526 yards and three touchdowns.

The Denver Broncos brought Rowan to rookie minicamp after he went undrafted in 2025, and he’s had multiple stints on the Broncos’ practice squad.

Rowan also had a brief stint in the Canadian Football League with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

He joined the Saints in September 2026 before Week 1 and has been on the practice squad all season until his Tuesday release.

Rowan does have some athletes in his family, too. His stepfather played football at Utah State, and his brother was a college baseball catcher at Utah and then Coastal Carolina.