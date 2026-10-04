Saints’ Jordyn Tyson Injury Update Brings Hope

The New Orleans Saints would’ve liked to begin this season with a better record, but one thing they have to be happy with is the way their passing attack has operated in the early going.

QB Tyler Shough is building a great rapport with wide receivers Chris Olave and Devaughn Vele as well as tight ends Juwan Johnson and Noah Fant.

And to think, this all is happening without the Saints’ first-round pick having played a snap yet — and he’s a standout wide receiver himself.

Jordyn Tyson was the No. 8 overall pick for the Saints out of Arizona State. He was the second WR taken in the draft, behind Ohio State’s Carnell Tate to the Titans.

And at some point, Tyson will be back. His immediate role won’t be certain, but he’ll have a chance to make a short-term and long-term impact.

Jordyn Tyson Injury Update

Tyson has been out on the practice field for the Saints, although he hasn’t yet gotten into team action.

This was the update from the Saints beat reporter Nick Underhill on Saturday:

Jordyn Tyson was sprinting off to the side. Working on stopping and starting — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) October 3, 2026

The Saints will be playing on Monday Night Football in Week 4 against the Atlanta Falcons. Tyson won’t be on the field yet.

But it seems he’s getting closer.

When is Jordyn Tyson Coming Back?

It’s easiest to answer this question first with the fact that he is not coming back in Week 4.

The Saints placed Tyson on injured reserve before the season. That meant he had to miss at least the first four games of the campaign.

It doesn’t mean he has to come back for Week 5. He can miss much more time. But the first time he’s eligible to return is Week 5.

Tyson’s injury was deemed to be a right hamstring strain, which he hurt in practice in the middle of August.

Reports at the time indicated it could be a two-month recovery timeline — which would place him right about on track to return in Week 5.

The Saints play on Sunday, Oct. 11 for that week, at home against the Minnesota Vikings.

They then play on Sunday, Oct. 18 in Week 6 on the road at the New York Giants.

Their Week 7 game is in France against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 25.

Given that Tyson is running at practice now, it seems at least if his body responds positively he’s got a decent chance of returning for one of those games.

His first game or two back will likely include a ramp-up period, as well, but Tyson is certainly on the right track at this point.