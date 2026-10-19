Saints’ Jordyn Tyson Return Is Getting Close

Jordyn Tyson was supposed to bring a big boost to the New Orleans Saints‘ offense this season.

They drafted him No. 8 overall out of Arizona State to join Chris Olave and form a dynamic wide receiver tandem.

It was a good idea, but so far, that’s all it has been. There hasn’t been any proof of concept yet.

At least the latest news on Tyson finally brings some reason for optimism.

Jordyn Tyson Injury Update

Saints head coach Kellen Moore informed reporters on Monday that Tyson traveled with the team to Paris.

Jordyn Tyson traveled with the team to Paris — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) October 19, 2026

The Saints won against the New York Giants on Sunday and took the trip immediately across the pond. They’ll play in France in Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first NFL game ever played in that country.

If Tyson had stayed home, the suggestion would’ve been that there’s no chance he’s ready to play this week.

Of course, on the flip side, maybe Tyson just wanted to see Paris. His traveling is no guarantee of anything as far as a return from injury. But it’s about the bare minimum level of positive news that Saints fans would hope for at the start of this week.

Why Isn’t Jordyn Tyson Playing?

Tyson remains out with a hamstring injury that has prevented him from playing at all so far as a rookie. He was injured during a joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Aug. 13.

His preseason placement on injured reserve meant that he had to miss at least four games, but the Saints are now through Week 6, and Tyson has still yet to be activated.

“The Saints have been intentionally deliberate with Tyson, who they feel is a key component to their future,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on Oct. 5.

Tyson has dealt with hamstring issues before. He missed three games a season ago with the Sun Devils due to a hamstring injury. But when coach Kellen Moore has spoken to reporters about this injury, he has clarified that it wasn’t the same ailment.

This is what Schefter wrote in that Oct. 5 article about Tyson’s potential return timing:

“A Week 7 return for Tyson also could present some logistical complications, as the Saints are scheduled to play the Pittsburgh Steelers that week in Paris. New Orleans has a bye in Week 8 before a home game in Week 9 against the Cleveland Browns. With the bye in Week 8, a potential Week 9 return might be the most logical course of action for the No. 8 pick in this year’s draft, according to sources. It would provide an additional couple of weeks of rest for Tyson, who has had a history of hamstring injuries.”

The Saints seem to have already eliminated at least part of the logistical trouble by getting Tyson to Paris. Now, it’ll be up to his hamstring and the Saints’ medical staff to decide what happens next with the talented rookie.