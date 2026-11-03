Saints’ Juwan Johnson Suddenly In Play Before NFL Trade Deadline

Each year as the trade deadline gets closer in the NFL, names pop up as candidates to be moved that you weren’t necessarily expecting.

Things change quickly in this league, and so when a team like the New Orleans Saints stumbles to 2-5, their players all of a sudden become more available.

That’s true even for guys who aren’t on expiring contracts, like tight end Juwan Johnson.

Johnson’s name hadn’t seemed to come up in trade buzz at all in recent weeks, but on Tuesday, it arose as a possibility.

And if Johnson is available, that would likely mean most of the Saints’ roster is available for the right price.

Juwan Johnson Trade Rumor

The Athletic’s Daniel Popper has been putting together a trade board with candidates to be moved in the NFL before the Tuesday, Nov. 10 trading deadline.

Before Tuesday, Nov. 3, Johnson’s name hadn’t appeared on Popper’s board.

But a week before the deadline, Johnson showed up in the No. 12 ranking on the trade board.

“The Saints have lost four of their past five games,” Popper writes. “Even at 2-5, though, they are not out of the NFC South. Could they get back into the mix in an extremely bad division? Sure. Should that be the reason to stand pat at the deadline? No. The Saints should be looking to sell. Johnson signed a three-year extension with the Saints in 2025. Last year, in his age-29 season, Johnson set career highs in receiving yards (889) and receptions (77). He ranks fifth in scrimmage yards among all tight ends over the past two seasons, and he has developed into a dangerous yards-after-the-catch weapon. Johnson does not have any guaranteed money on his deal after this season.”

Johnson has also been exceptionally quiet over the past couple weeks. As the Saints have stumbled, they’ve pretty much ceased giving him opportunities — it’s a chicken or the egg situation, but it sure seems like there’s some correlation. The Saints are better when Johnson plays well.

But in these struggles, Johnson has emerged as a trade candidate.

Juwan Johnson Landing Spots

Popper names two potential landing spots for Johnson.

The first is the surprisingly competitive Cleveland Browns, who have talented TE Harold Fannin but haven’t replaced their departed David Njoku in any meaningful way.

The second is the Minnesota Vikings, who lack depth at tight end behind injury-prone T.J. Hockenson.

Tight ends aren’t often splashy acquisitions around the NFL trade deadline, but Johnson would have the potential to be a great pickup for a contending team if the Saints are willing to move him.