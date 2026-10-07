Saints Get Big Lorenzo Styles Injury News

Lorenzo Styles Jr. is the kind of athlete you simply want to see on the field to find out what he’s capable of.

The New Orleans Saints haven’t gotten the chance to see their rookie play yet through four weeks, though.

His NFL debut could be coming soon.

Styles was back on the practice field for the first time on Wednesday. He had to sit out four weeks after being placed on injured reserve at the end of the preseason, and he might not return for Week 5, but his return to practice is the first step toward him getting to play at some point for the Saints.

#Saints DB Lorenzo Styles and LB Jaylan Ford returned to practice Wednesday. Both started the season with short-term Injured Reserve stints. https://t.co/mKa6V2kbxN — NOF (@nofnetwork) October 7, 2026

Lorenzo Styles Injury Update

Styles had been out with a calf injury, one he picked up in the Saints’ second preseason game.

That’s what prompted New Orleans to place him on IR. They decided they wouldn’t use him in the season’s first four games.

When a player is designated to return from IR, they then have a 21-day practice window to return. That leaves three weeks for Styles to fully ramp up and be activated.

Given that Styles was back out there immediately at the end of the mandated four-week absence, that bodes well for his chances of getting back on the field sooner rather than later.

What to Know About Lorenzo Styles Jr.

Styles is an absolute freak of nature on the football field.

At the 2026 NFL Combine, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.27 seconds.

While at Ohio State, he spent time returning kickoffs, and against UCLA, he had an electric 100-yard return for a touchdown in which his speed was on full display.

He’s an intriguing talent who began his college career at Notre Dame as a wide receiver. When he transferred to Ohio State, he also switched sides of the football and became a safety.

Styles isn’t the same level of NFL prospect as his brother, Sonny, who was chosen No. 7 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft by the Washington Commanders. Sonnny is bigger and will be a long-term linebacker in the nation’s capital.

For Lorenzo to pan out, he’ll have to turn his speed and versatility into strengths taht can help him make an impact.

With NFL bloodlines, the Styles brothers both have experience with what it means to be a professional football player.

Lorenzo Styles Sr. was a star for Ohio State who then played six seasons in the NFL between the Atlanta Falcons and St. Louis Rams. He won a Super Bowl ring with the Rams.

A few years ago, Lorenzo Sr. spoke to the Ohio State Alumni Magazine about what it’s like for his sons to be playing for the Buckeyes like he did.

One quote in particular could apply to the challenges of Lorenzo Jr.’s journey now.

“You go through the struggles of camp, the struggles of everybody getting better,” he says. “You’re sharing that same common goal and everybody’s working extremely hard to reach that goal. The team creates that brotherhood. It’s inevitable.”

Now that Lorenzo is healthy, the Saints will wait to see what he can bring to the field.