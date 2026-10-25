Saints Move Closer to Alvin Kamara Trade

The New Orleans Saints went to Paris for Week 7, but they’ll come home with a loss.

The Pittsburgh Steelers got the best of the Saints on Sunday in a 16-10 triumph. The 42-year-old QB Aaron Rodgers improved Pittsburgh to 5-2 on the season while dropping New Orleans to 2-5.

After the Saints picked up a needed win over the New York Giants a week ago, they couldn’t keep their momentum going, and it’s the kind of defeat that could feel costly in the long run.

A 2-5 Saints team would have a long way to go upward to enter into playoff contention. For the moment, they’re precipitously close to falling into another rebuilding year.

And if the Saints reach that point, they’re going to have some difficult trade conversations. Specifically, Alvin Kamara could be in the trade picture.

Kamara’s name has already come up in trade rumors. Sunday’s loss makes them more real.

Why Saints Loss Could Lead To Alvin Kamara Trade

The Saints would’ve felt a lot better about where their season is going if they were 3-4. That’s a record that feels like it can be played into contention in the oft-mediocre NFC South Division.

But at 2-5, they have almost no margin for error now.

The Saints have a bye in Week 8, so they’ll have just one more game in Week 9 before the NFL trade deadline. If New Orleans were to lose that day, they’d be 2-6 at the deadline. A trade or two could then be in order for sure.

Alvin Kamara Trade Rumors

Kamara was publicly noted as a trade candidate on Thursday when The Athletic’s Daniel Popper released a trade board, examining 50 players who could be dealt this season.

“There was some uncertainty surrounding Kamara’s status in the offseason,” Popper writes. “He was entering the final year of his deal, and the Saints signed running back Travis Etienne in March to a four-year, $47 million contract. The Saints and Kamara eventually agreed to a restructured one-year contract to keep him in New Orleans. The Saints are in an interesting spot after beating the Giants in Week 6… If the Saints claw their way back into contention in the NFC South, they are unlikely to be sellers. If things unravel, they could offload some veterans like guard Cesar Ruiz or tight end Noah Fant. We are leaving those names off for now. Kamara remains a candidate because of Etienne, who landed on IR but is eligible to return in Week 9. Kamara had a season-high 69 scrimmage yards against the Giants, including a 31-yard touchdown catch. He looked lively.”

Kamara had just five rushing yards on six carries on Sunday in Paris, but he had seven catches for 57 yards, so it definitely seems like Kamara still has some juice left if another team wants him — and it’s more likely than ever that he gets moved.