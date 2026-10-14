Saints Sign 2nd-Year RB Who Rams Drafted

The New Orleans Saints are staying busy at the running back position.

On Wednesday, they signed Jarquez Hunter to the practice squad.

Hunter had recently been cut by the Miami Dolphins. The Saints will already be his third team in two years.

Who is Jarquez Hunter?

Hunter is a second-year running back out of Auburn.

He had an odd rookie season with the Los Angeles Rams. They drafted him in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, which would suggest that he’s at least got a chance to get on the field some.

Instead, Hunter played only special teams snaps as a rookie. He didn’t receive a single play on offense.

The Rams made it very clear how they felt about him when they let him go after the season and didn’t want him back for year two.

The Dolphins, who were looking for depth at RB behind star De’Von Achane, brought Hunter onto the practice squad. But even in recent weeks with Achane out for the season, they left Hunter down on the practice squad, and they released him earlier this week.

That brings Hunter to the Saints. He hasn’t gotten a chance to show what he can do at the NFL level yet at all, but he’s getting another chance.

Saints RB Depth Chart

The Saints are in a curious spot at the running back position right now.

Their top RB, Travis Etienne, is on injured reserve for at least a few more weeks.

The presumed top back behind him is Alvin Kamara. But in Week 5, Kamara dealt with a back injury and then didn’t get the most touches for New Orleans in their game against the Vikings.

Instead, it was Kendre Miller who operated closer to an RB1 against Minnesota, and it seems you have to assume that’s what he’ll be going forward unless proven otherwise.

The Saints have also had the undrafted rookie out of Ohio State, CJ Donaldson, active for each week of the season so far. He can operate both as a fullback and a tailback and has some proficiency in short-yardage situations.

New Orleans has also rostered Zamir White on the practice squad for the entire season so far, but he has yet to be elevated for a gameday.

Hunter probably won’t matter to their plans, but while things keep shifting with the Saints, his is a name at least worth knowing.