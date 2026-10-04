Saints’ 14-Start QB Cited as ‘Most Sensible Trade Asset’

The New Orleans Saints may have a decision to make about one of their young quarterbacks.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox named quarterback Spencer Rattler the Saints’ “most sensible trade asset” entering Week 4, mentioning the emergence of Tyler Shough and previous outside interest in Rattler.

“The Saints could afford to part with backup Spencer Rattler or third quarterback Zach Wilson,” Knox wrote, adding that Rattler’s rookie contract could make him the more attractive option to quarterback-needy teams.

It’s an interesting position for New Orleans three games into the season. The Saints are only 1-2, but their returns from Shough so far have substantiated the idea that their quarterback plan may be working.

Shough’s Fast Start Changes Saints’ Thought Process

Shough has strengthened his hold on the starting job through the opening weeks of his second season.

According to the Saints’ official website, Shough has completed 68.9% of his passes for 917 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions through three games. His passer rating sits at 99.2.

That production gives the New Orleans Saints greater flexibility behind him.

The organization added Zach Wilson during the offseason, and the Saints said in March that Wilson would compete with Rattler for the No. 2 job behind an “entrenched” Shough.

Rattler also has a potentially appealing combination of experience and cost for another team. New Orleans selected him with the 150th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL draft.

He has since started 14 regular-season games. Rattler went 1-13 in those appearances while completing 62.7% of his passes for 2,903 yards, 12 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, according to Pro Football Reference.

So, he’s not necessarily a finished product, but 14 starts are enough for a 26-year-old quarterback to help a team out in a bind.

Rattler Already Drew Trade Interest

Rattler’s name getting raised as a possible acquisition for other teams over the next several weeks could make sense.

Knox noted that ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Rattler generated trade interest during the preseason, making the notion not a purely hypothetical deadline proposal.

Additionally, Rattler is inexpensive. His four-year rookie contract is worth approximately $4.36 million, via Over the Cap. He carries a $1.16 million cap charge in 2026 and is under contract through the 2027 season.

That type of contract could make Rattler intriguing to a team looking for a young backup without taking on hefty salary.

There’s still value for the Saints in keeping quarterback depth. One injury can change the outlook at the position, and Rattler knows the organization well.

But Shough’s first-rate play could end up being the difference, as no longer are the Saints searching for stability at quarterback.

If Shough continues playing at this level and the Saints are comfortable with Wilson behind him, Rattler is one of the roster’s more logical pieces to move.