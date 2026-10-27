Saints’ Surprise Devaughn Vele Trade Pitch Flips With Chiefs WR

The New Orleans Saints have had a disappointing season so far, but it hasn’t been all bad.

Devaughn Vele has been a pleasant surprise at wide receiver, proving that he knows how to use his big frame to be an effective pass catcher both between the 20s and in the red zone.

For a Saints team that might need another year to fully marinate, though, that doesn’t necessarily have the value to New Orleans that they’d like.

That has brought about the idea of trading Vele. The NFL’s trade deadline is Nov. 10, just two weeks away, and the Saints will certainly have to consider their approach to it if they remain a few steps off the pace in the NFC South Division by the time the deadline rolls around.

Vele would certainly be a player with some potential trade value if the Saints choose to pursue that route.

Devaughn Vele Chiefs Trade Rumor

ESPN’s Ben Solak has suggested a Vele trade in a new article on Tuesday morning.

Solak was focusing on the perspective of the Kansas City Chiefs, who in part due to injuries have a depleted WR group. He thinks Vele could be the solution.

His proposal would send Xavier Worthy and a seventh-round pick to the Saints in exchange for Vele and a sixth-round pick.

“Before you laugh, that’s tied-for-22nd-in-total-receptions Devaughn Vele to you!” Solak writes for any Chiefs fans who don’t understand the idea. “Vele is an entirely unexciting target, but he is also basically what the Chiefs need. He’s a big-bodied receiver who can take a ton of contact and endure 10-plus-target games. He also makes good catches away from his frame and provides red zone value — something the Chiefs’ worryingly undersized receiver room has always failed to bring. With Jordyn Tyson coming back from a hamstring injury at some point and the Saints’ season on life support, New Orleans can take the gamble on rehabilitating Worthy.”

Devaughn Vele on Chiefs

The Chiefs have some different smaller and speedy wideouts, but Vele would be different.

Patrick Mahomes needs someone he can just throw the ball to in a variety of situations and trust he’ll catch it, even if the plays aren’t always the most explosive. Vele can be that guy.

Vele could be a security blanket of sorts for Mahomes.

Xavier Worthy on Saints

The idea of this trade for New Orleans would be to trade a guy who’s producing right now for a player who they might be able to turn into something better down the road.

Worthy hasn’t reached his conceptual ceiling in Kansas City, but he’s shown plenty of flashes. He’s one of the fastest receivers in football.

The Saints would be hoping to help Worthy take the next step in his career if a deal like this were to happen.