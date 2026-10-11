New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough entered Sunday’s matchup against the Minnesota Vikings with an injury to his non-throwing hand, and a new observation about his performance has raised questions about how much it could affect him.

Shough was seen with his left hand wrapped before Sunday’s game, drawing renewed attention to an injury he sustained against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4.

People, in part, wondered about Shough’s injury due to his slow start. With about 3:28 left in the second quarter, Shough completed 7-of-10 passes for just 34 yards and had not recorded a rushing attempt on the day.

However, it was an observation from FOX 8 sports director Sean Fazende that provided another indication of how the injury might be affecting the Saints quarterback.

“When Shough turns to his left to handoff, he’s still handing the ball off with his right hand,” Fazende wrote on X.

Many wondered about whether the quarterback is healthy enough to operate the Saints’ offense without limitations.

Is Tyler Shough Injured? Saints QB’s Hand Injury Explained

Shough injured his left hand during New Orleans’ 45-24 loss to Atlanta on October 5.

The injury was significant enough for the Saints to list their starting quarterback as a limited participant on Wednesday’s estimated injury report, although Shough expressed confidence that it would not prevent him from playing.

“Just got it banged up in the game,” Shough told reporters Wednesday. “Nothing different than anybody else is dealing with quite honestly. Just bumps and bruises and stuff like that.”

Shough also addressed the short turnaround between games.

“It’s a shorter week, so I’m obviously sore today, but it’s not going to limit me really at all,” he said.

There was encouraging news as the week progressed.

Shough was listed as a full participant in Thursday’s and Friday’s practices, and he carried no injury designation into Sunday’s matchup with Minnesota.

Still, the wrapping on his left hand and his apparent adjustment to handing off the football suggest that the injury could remain a factor in how he operates the offense.

The Saints have not announced that Shough suffered a setback or that his availability has changed.