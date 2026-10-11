Saints HC Kellen Moore Sends Strong Message to Tyler Shough After Vikings Loss

The New Orleans Saints‘ offensive struggles reached a new low Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, but head coach Kellen Moore isn’t losing faith in quarterback Tyler Shough.

Following the Saints’ 23-13 loss, Moore defended his quarterback while acknowledging that New Orleans needs to do a better job protecting him. He also pointed the finger at himself, accepting responsibility for his play-calling after the Saints managed just 142 yards of total offense.

Shough finished with only 96 passing yards and two interceptions, a dramatic reversal for a quarterback who entered the game among the NFL’s passing leaders.

Still, Moore made it clear that he believes Shough is the player who can lead New Orleans through its current struggles.

Kellen Moore Defends Tyler Shough After Saints’ Latest Loss

Moore didn’t sugarcoat the Saints’ offensive performance against Minnesota. But when asked specifically about Shough, he spread the responsibility beyond his quarterback.

“Obviously, we need to protect him a little better. I need to call it better,” Moore said during his postgame press conference.

Moore also emphasized the importance of staying ahead of the chains on first and second down, rather than repeatedly forcing the offense into difficult third-down situations.

Those problems were particularly apparent against Minnesota, which entered Sunday’s matchup undefeated and with one of the NFL’s most formidable defenses.

“I thought Tyler battled,” Moore said, acknowledging that the turnovers were something the team would need to learn from.

His assessment was notably supportive considering the final numbers.

Shough’s two interceptions were costly, and the Saints failed to establish any offensive rhythm. Yet Moore’s comments suggested he sees those mistakes as part of a larger offensive failure rather than a problem attributable to one player.

Moore then delivered his strongest endorsement of the quarterback.

“He’s battling. He’s the guy that’s going to help us get through the adversity we’ve faced these last few weeks,” Moore said.

It’s a meaningful vote of confidence for Shough, particularly with New Orleans having dropped three consecutive games.

Tyler Shough’s Stats Show How Badly Saints Offense Struggled

Shough entered Sunday’s matchup having thrown for 1,203 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions through the Saints’ first four games.

He had surpassed 250 passing yards in every previous appearance this season, including a 410-yard performance against the Detroit Lions in Week 1.

The Vikings brought that production to a halt.

Shough’s 96 passing yards were his lowest total of the season, while his two interceptions matched his combined total from the previous three games.

The Saints finished with just 142 total yards, never finding the consistency Moore identified as missing from the offense.

Minnesota’s defense deserves considerable credit, but the result also raises questions about New Orleans’ ability to protect Shough and sustain drives against aggressive defensive fronts.

Those concerns aren’t new. Shough was already dealing with a sore left hand entering Sunday’s matchup after taking several hits against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4.

Moore did not provide an injury update in his postgame comments, instead focusing on protection, execution and his own play-calling.

The Saints are now 1-4, and their offense has struggled to translate Shough’s individual production into victories.

Moore’s message, however, was unmistakable: New Orleans needs to play better around its quarterback, not turn away from him.