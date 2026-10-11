Saints QB Tyler Shough’s Troubling Stat Emerges Ahead of Vikings Game

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough has made considerable strides in his second NFL season, but one statistic could spell trouble against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

According to Nick Underhill of New Orleans Football, Shough has completed an impressive 71.9% of his passes against the blitz this season, up from 60% in 2025.

However, Underhill highlighted a potentially costly weakness: Shough has been sacked on 12.2% of his dropbacks against the blitz, compared with just 2.4% when opponents don’t blitz.

That disparity presents an obvious concern against Minnesota, whose defense has been among the NFL’s most aggressive under coordinator Brian Flores.

Tyler Shough Stats Reveal Major Concern for Saints

Shough’s overall numbers suggest the Saints have found their quarterback of the future.

Through four games, the 27-year-old has completed 121 of 180 passes for 1,203 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions. His 67.2% completion percentage is another encouraging sign for a quarterback still early in his NFL career.

Even more impressive is his development against defensive pressure.

Underhill reported that Shough’s average time to throw against the blitz has dropped from 2.59 seconds last season to 2.2 seconds in 2026, helping explain his increased completion percentage.

Yet the sacks remain a problem.

“The problem is that he gets sacked quite a bit against the blitz,” Underhill said during his New Orleans Football analysis.

The analyst suggested Shough sometimes appears willing to absorb a sack rather than risk a turnover, an approach that protects the football but can put the offense behind schedule.

“You got to find a balance between the two, though,” Underhill said.

Across his first two NFL seasons, Underhill’s blitz statistics show Shough has completed 100 of 154 passes for a 64.9% completion rate, with seven touchdowns, two interceptions and 20 sacks.

His development has been undeniable. Avoiding negative plays is another matter.

Vikings Defense Presents Serious Challenge for Tyler Shough

Minnesota enters Sunday’s matchup undefeated at 4-0, with one of the NFL’s most disruptive defenses.

According to the Saints’ official website, the Vikings lead the league with 16 sacks and 37 quarterback hits while blitzing at approximately a 70% rate.

That pressure could create problems for a New Orleans offense that has already surrendered 12 sacks in four games.

Flores’ defense also presents challenges beyond sheer aggression. Minnesota frequently disguises which defenders are rushing and which are dropping into coverage, forcing quarterbacks to make quick decisions before and after the snap.

Underhill believes New Orleans must emphasize shorter throws and attack horizontally to discourage Minnesota from repeatedly sending extra defenders.

“This is a good day for the quick game,” Underhill said. “Dust it off, get it out, get it going.”

That approach could create opportunities for Chris Olave, Juwan Johnson and the Saints’ other receiving options.

But offensive balance remains an issue. New Orleans enters the game averaging just 88.5 rushing yards per contest, leaving opposing defenses with less reason to respect the ground attack.

Saints Need Tyler Shough to Bounce Back Against Minnesota

The Saints are coming off a frustrating 45-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, a game in which Shough completed 30 of 48 passes for 286 yards and one touchdown.

While Shough was sacked only twice, Atlanta consistently disrupted the passing game and prevented New Orleans from establishing an effective offensive rhythm.

Underhill noted that the Falcons’ performance looked particularly concerning because pressure wasn’t limited to obvious blitz situations.

Now the Saints face a defense specifically built to exploit uncertainty in pass protection.

The numbers suggest Shough can make Minnesota pay for sending extra rushers. His improvement against the blitz has been substantial, and his nine touchdown passes through four games demonstrate his ability to produce despite inconsistent protection.

But against Flores’ defense, completing a high percentage of passes won’t necessarily be enough.

New Orleans needs Shough to recognize pressure, get the ball out and avoid the drive-killing sacks that have remained a weakness in an otherwise promising start to his second season.