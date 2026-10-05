Tyler Shough Rookie Card Prices Are Surging Amid Saints QB’s Hot Start

Tyler Shough’s stock is rising in New Orleans, and collectors appear to be buying into the Saints quarterback, too.

Shough entered his second NFL season as the unquestioned starter after emerging late in his rookie year and finishing as a finalist for Offensive Rookie of the Year. Through New Orleans’ first three games of 2026, he has thrown for 917 yards and eight touchdowns, including a career-high four touchdown passes against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3.

That performance has coincided with noticeable movement in the market for Shough’s 2025 rookie cards.

While many of his mass-produced base rookies can still be purchased for only a few dollars, more desirable parallels and short-print cards have begun commanding considerably more than they did entering the season.

Tyler Shough Silver & Refractor Rookie Cards Are Moving

The inexpensive end of Shough’s market remains accessible.

SportsCardPro currently values his base 2025 Topps Chrome No. 398 rookie at approximately $1.60 raw, which is a 60% increase from August, while his base Panini Prizm No. 327 also sits around $1.86, which is a 46% increase from where the card sat in August. His 2025 Select No. 41 is valued at $1.51 raw, which is a 51% increase, as well.

The more interesting movement has come one rung higher.

Shough’s 2025 Topps Chrome Refractor has nearly doubled in value since August. The card sat around $6.79 in August and now trades for roughly $12.95, representing an increase of about 91%.

Shough’s 2025 Panini Prizm Silver has also climbed since August. The card was trading around $34.71 in August and is now worth roughly $47.50, an increase of about 37%

That is the part of Shough’s market that may be most revealing. Collectors are not simply paying up for an ultra-rare card that seldom sells. Some of his relatively attainable chrome and parallel rookies have also become more expensive.

Tyler Shough Downtown Rookie Card Has Taken Another Leap

Shough’s Downtown provides a much more dramatic example.

Shough’s 2025 Donruss Downtown has also moved higher, though not as dramatically as some of his chrome parallels. According to SportsCardPro, a raw copy averaged about $407 in August and now trades around $460, an increase of roughly 13%.

The graded market has since accelerated.

PSA 10 examples were selling between approximately $730 and $840 in early September, according to tracked eBay sales. By late September, however, recent transactions had climbed well beyond $1,000.

That makes the Downtown one of the clearest examples of collectors repricing Shough since the season began.

Tyler Shough Stats

Shough’s rising card market has coincided with a strong start to his second NFL season.

Through the Saints’ first three games of 2026, Shough has completed 91 of 132 passes for 917 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions. He has also added 67 rushing yards and one touchdown on 14 carries.

His biggest statistical performance came in the season opener against the Detroit Lions, when Shough threw for a career-high 410 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-30 loss. He followed that with an efficient 252-yard, one-touchdown performance in a win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Shough then threw a career-high four touchdown passes against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3, becoming the first Saints quarterback to throw at least four touchdowns in a game since Derek Carr did it against the Atlanta Falcons in January 2024.

That gives Shough an average of nearly 306 passing yards per game through three starts, providing some football justification for collectors becoming increasingly aggressive with his rookie cards.