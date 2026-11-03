Who is Saints’ Kicker? New Orleans Makes Bold Daniel Carlson Decision

The New Orleans Saints don’t have a kicker on their active roster.

No, it’s not a situation likely to last, but it’s true at least on Tuesday.

The Saints are coming out of their Week 8 bye and beginning to prepare for Week 9, and they have cut Daniel Carlson.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news Tuesday afternoon in conjunction with the waiver claim of RB Audric Estime. And no, Estime can’t kick.

Saints released K Daniel Carlson and have claimed RB Audric Estime off waivers from Cleveland. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 3, 2026

The Saints take on the Browns on Sunday. They have some searching to do.

Who is the Saints’ Kicker?

As of Tuesday night, the Saints don’t have a placekicker on their 53-man roster.

The Saints do, however, have a kicker available to them in the building.

They have kept Charlie Smyth on the practice squad in the International Pathway Program spot.

This is the logical time to call up Smyth after he was pretty effective at the tail end of last season.

The Saints gave Carlson the kicking job over Smyth to start this season, but Smyth certainly would be up for the task of taking over.

New Orleans could choose instead to sign a veteran, but the fact that they haven’t yet points this situation to Smyth.

Why Did Saints Cut Daniel Carlson?

The Saints released Carlson because he hasn’t been good enough.

Carlson has attempted 12 field goals this season and made 8.

All four of his misses have come from 50-plus. He’s 3-for-7 from at least 50 yards out.

Carlson has also missed two extra points, going 16-for-18.

If the move is indeed to Smyth, it feels like a logical path for a 2-5 team that could be rebuilding. It’d make more sense to get a look at Smyth and see if he’s the long-term answer at kicker. At times at the end of last season, Smyth already looked to be that, but New Orleans didn’t stick with him to begin this season.

Carlson, 31, is a former first-team All-Pro, but those days appear to be behind him.

Now, the Saints are moving in a new direction at kicker, whether Smyth or otherwise.