Why Chris Olave, Germie Bernard Have Bigger Helmets in Saints-Steelers

Paris is about to get its first look at some Guardian Caps.

The New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers are playing the NFL’s first game in France on Sunday in Week 7, and it’ll be a milestone moment for much more than just some headgear. But with top wide receivers Chris Olave and Germie Bernard both proponents of the added covering over the helmet, it’ll be a fascinating subplot to the game in France.

For those who are less familiar with what’s happening to make Olave and Bernard’s helmets bigger — it’s not the actual helmet. It’s called a Guardian Cap.

A Guardian Cap is a soft, protective, shell covering that goes over the regulation NFL helmet. It creates a sort of bulky look.

It is designed to help prevent head injuries. The idea is that it limits the overall damage that impact can do by softening the amount of force that actually goes onto the skull and brain. Given the potential impacts of CTE for NFL players, it’s been a big push in recent years.

There aren’t a ton of players wearing them yet, but these two talented wideouts will show them off in France.

Why is Chris Olave Wearing a Guardian Cap?

Olave is wearing a Guardian Cap because he has a long and painful history of head injuries.

He first sustained a recorded concussion when he was playing collegiately for Ohio State in 2020. He then got his first official concussion in the NFL with the Saints in 2022.

Olave had another concussion in 2023 and came back the following week.In 2024, he was concussed on Oct. 13, and then again on Nov. 3. He had to be taken off the field on a backboard after the November concussion, a scary scene.

Olave publicly admitted at the time that he considered retirement despite being just 24 years old. That’s what pushed him to finally make a change.

This is what he said before Week 2 to explain exactly why he has finally embraced the Guardian Cap this season:

“I know all the head injuries I’ve had in my career, so it was just a decision I had made. I got kids now, I want to be able to live the long game, it’s not all about football. I want to live regular life after I’m done with football, I love my kids to death. I don’t really care how it looks no more, I just gotta throw it on. Shoot, it did me good today, for sure.”

Why is Germie Bernard Wearing a Guardian Cap?

Bernard actually doesn’t have a history of head injuries. He’s being proactive.

“Me and my lady was talking, and she said, ‘I don’t want you to end up like some of these guys out here that don’t play football no more,'” Bernard said before his rookie season began.

Bernard was also asked if the appearance bothered him, and he simply affirmed, “I’m standing on it. I’m gonna wear it.”

Both he and Olave are thinking about their futures and doing what they can to protect themselves.