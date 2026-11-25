Ahead of Week 12, the New York Giants are 6-3-1 with a legitimate shot at claiming their first division title since the 2011 season.

New York has done so despite losing starting quarterback Jaxson Dart to a season-ending injury during the second week of the season. Since then, the team has started Jameis Winston and J.J. McCarthy.

With McCarthy, the Giants obtained good value as they acquired a starting-level quarterback with upside for a fifth-round pick. Now, recent news around the league has suggested that the team may feel a sense of relief for avoiding another quarterback in whom they were reportedly interested in the past.

New York Giants Get New Aaron Rodgers Report

After the Pittsburgh Steelers released four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers, NFL insider Dianna Russini posted on X: “If there’s a team watching the Aaron Rodgers situation unfold with a sense of relief, it’s the Giants.

Two offseasons ago, New York was scouring the market for QB options, including Rodgers and Matthew Stafford. Instead of going with a veteran stopgap, New York ultimately opted to draft Jaxson Dart instead.”

Rusini’s report led FanSided’s Mark Powell to include the New York Giants as a potential landing spot for Rodgers. Powell wrote: “This little nugget comes courtesy of Dianna Russini, who mentioned the Giants as a ‘team to watch’ for Rodgers should he have interest in landing elsewhere this season. New York has long been interested in a veteran signal-caller, including Matthew Stafford. While New York has seen some success with JJ McCarthy since Jaxson Dart went down, bringing in Rodgers would at least provide a Giants team fighting for the NFC East with another option should McCarthy falter down the stretch.”

Rodgers has started 10 games for the Steelers this season. Prior to getting benched, Rodgers threw for 2,241 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. Rodgers currently has the fifth-worst QBR in the NFL among qualified quarterbacks.

While the Giants showed interest in Rodgers, the 42-year-old makes little sense for New York. The team already has a veteran backup in Jameis Winston, who signed a contract extension this offseason, and McCarthy has improved in his first season with New York.

New York Giants’ Week 12 Matchup

Looking ahead, the Giants will aim to improve to 7-3-1 on Sunday as they take on a depleted Indianapolis Colts team.

Giants on SI’s Patricia Traina wrote of New York’s upcoming matchup: “Sunday’s game between the New York Giants and Indianapolis Colts could very well have been the “Revenge Bowl” had the Colts traded running back Jonathan Taylor to the Giants and retained former Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

As we know by now, neither happened, which for some might take a little of the luster off a game in which the Giants are heavily favored despite being the road team.

But that doesn’t make the game any less important for Big Blue in its quest to keep more than just a little elbow room between itself and the rest of the NFC East.

In some ways, the Colts should be a gimme game for the 6-3-1 Giants, who are playing some of their best ball in years under new head coach John Harbaugh.

Indianapolis stands at 3-8 and, from the outside looking in, is a rudderless ship after firing general manager Chris Ballard and trading away guard Quenton Nelson, receivers Josh Downs and Keenan Allen, and defensive lineman DeForest Buckner.

But this is the NFL, a league where anything and everything goes. And that’s one of the messages Harbaugh is undoubtedly reinforcing this week.”