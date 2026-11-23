On Sunday, the New York Giants improved to 6-3-1 with a 23-18 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at MetLife Stadium.

The win marked the first time this season that the Giants have beaten an opponent with a winning record. Despite the win, the Giants also showed that they are a work in progress and need to refine a lot of areas before potentially being considered a threat to make a deep run in the postseason.

Among those things to improve is Cam Skattebo’s fumbling issue. During Sunday’s win, Cam Skattebo fumbled for the fifth time this season, and it may have resulted in a Jacksonville touchdown had quarterback J.J. McCarthy not delivered an impressive effort to tackle the opposing defender.

Skattebo was called out for what could have been a costly fumble.

New York Giants Running Back Cam Skattebo Called Out After Fumble

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan posted on X after Skattebo’s fumble: “He’s just not good enough to continue putting the ball on the ground like this. Not sure what the answer is, but you just can’t have that.”

Additionally, Giants Wire’s John Fennelly named Skattebo a “dud” in the win, as he wrote: “Skattebo went nowhere most of the game, averaging less than two yards per carry until the Giants’ final drive. He lost another fumble that didn’t lead to opposing points, but took potential points off the board for the Giants.”

Meanwhile, McCarthy was praised for his role in saving a potential Jaguars touchdown. ESPN’s Jordan Raanan posted on X: “This play, and effort, by J.J. McCarthy on Cam Skattebo’s fumble late in the third quarter was massive for the Giants. The Jaguars turned the ball over on downs afterwards and didn’t score as a result. “Saved us a touchdown there,” coach John Harbaugh said. “Which ultimately won us the football game.”

Not McCarthy’s best game but made some huge plays.”

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo finished the game with 34 rushing yards and 14 receiving yards on 17 total touches. He came into Sunday’s game having posted over 120 scrimmage yards in back-to-back games.

New York Giants’ Offense

It was an up-and-down performance from New York’s offense as a whole. After the game, Giants Wire’s John Fennelly wrote: “Quarterback J.J. McCarthy did what needed to be done to win, but was not very accurate. He was only 18 of 38 for 173 yards with one touchdown, no turnovers, and a 69.3 rating. He loves to take deep shots, but he missed on all of them. His longest completion was a 35-yarder to tight end Isaish Likely. When you’re up by 14, perhaps moving the chains should be the priority.

The running game went nowhere, too. McCarthy was the leading rusher with 33 yards on seven carries. Cam Skattebo was averaging less than two yards a carry until the final possession.

Right now, they are still figuring things out. McCarthy is still settling in. He needs to work on his synergy with wide receiver Malik Nabers, who caught just seven of his 12 targets for 55 yards, his third consecutive subpar game.”