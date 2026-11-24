On Sunday, the New York Giants picked up perhaps their most impressive win of the season as they defeated the AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars 23-18.

The Giants entered the matchup as home underdogs as they had not yet beaten a team with a winning record in 2026.

In the win, New York jumped out to an early 20-6 halftime lead; however, the team’s offense struggled in the second half, allowing Jacksonville multiple opportunities to come back into the game. Ultimately, New York’s offense did just enough to come out with a win, but it did not stop one Giants analyst from calling out quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

New York Giants Quarterback J.J. McCarthy Called Out After Uneven Performance vs. Jacksonville

After the game, Giants on SI’s Alex House labeled quarterback J.J. McCarthy as one of the losers of the game. House wrote: “Although the 23-year-old quarterback faced plenty of pressure throughout the day, he left points and yards on the board with several missed throws.

McCarthy, who made a touchdown-saving play when he chased down Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson after Johnson recovered a late third-quarter Cam Skattebo fumble, completed 18 of 38 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown pass to Malik Nabers.

He showed off his legs a few times, but it was an overall uneven showing.”

Meanwhile, Giants on SI’s Bob Folger had a slightly more positive take on McCarthy’s outing, as he wrote: “This week wasn’t one of McCarthy’s best throwing games, but it was definitely a step or two in the right direction in learning how to lead an offense to victory against a difficult defense, once again without a running game.

If McCarthy had hit on just one of the deep balls to open receivers, this game would look entirely different.

That he overthrew every deep ball (except one) should tell him and his coaches that his deep ball needs work. He certainly has the arm strength, but the loft seems off. It’s a work in progress.

With all the good and the not-so-good, McCarthy’s biggest play was running down the fumble returner and finishing off the tackle himself. The defense held, and McCarthy’s hustle and competitiveness shone through on this important tackle.

Though McCarthy did have a couple of big-time throws, a 35-yard dart to Isaiah Likely and an 8-yard TD throw to Malik Nabers, nothing was more clutch than the 19-yard layered throw to Fields with 3:02 left that got a much-needed first down.

This play set up his struggling offense to run out the clock, which it did. Kudos to McCarthy for gutting out this win against a very tough opponent.”

Giants’ Upcoming Matchup

Next up for the New York Giants is a matchup against another AFC South opponent, the Indianapolis Colts. Unlike the Jaguars, the Colts arrive in Week 12 with a depleted roster and little to no positive momentum. The Colts will also be starting a new quarterback, as they released former Giants quarterback Daniel Jones after the team’s latest loss in Week 11.

Sports Illustrated’s Ryan Gilbert predicted a comfortable win for the Giants, as he wrote: “The Colts are a few rungs below the Giants in the NFL right now, and when New York wins, it tends to win by a decent margin.

The Colts kept it close a few weeks ago against Dallas, but I don’t see the same happening against a better Giants squad.”