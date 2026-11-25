The New York Giants have had a rather hectic 2026 campaign, and yet they have managed to emerge as the frontrunner in the NFC East division. While folks have been hesitant to buy their success so far this season, the team picked up a statement win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11 to push their record to 6-3-1.

On offense, players have been continually rotating in and out of the lineup, but one guy who has been a constant throughout the year is star wide receiver Malik Nabers. After tearing his ACL in 2025, Nabers has returned to action this year to help New York establish itself as a legitimate playoff contender. In an exclusive interview with Heavy on Giants, Nabers discussed the team’s postseason hopes, while also shedding light on his new jewelry collaboration with GLD.

Malik Nabers Makes Thoughts on Giants Playoff Push Very Clear

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After a standout rookie campaign, Nabers’ sophomore season was cut short after just four games due to an ACL injury. There are always concerns when it comes to returning from a serious injury like that, but Nabers has put those worries to rest with some big numbers this year (65 REC, 747 YDS, 3 TD). Nabers admitted that his rehab process was arduous, but it was all worth it, as he is balling out and continuing to establish himself as one of the top wideouts in the NFL.

“I feel great,” Nabers told Heavy on Giants. “Coming back from the injury took a lot of work and patience, but the biggest thing has been getting back on the field, competing and continuing to improve each week. I’m not really focused on comparing myself to where I was before the injury. I’m focused on becoming an even better player than I was before.”

Nabers’ standout production is one of the reasons why New York currently finds itself at the top of the NFC East division, even with all the attrition the roster has dealt with. At this point, Nabers believes the Giants have proven they mean business, but he also knows there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done in order for the team to accomplish its main goals.

“We’re confident in what we have in the locker room, but we also know nothing is guaranteed,” Nabers admitted. “There’s still a lot of football to play, so the focus has to stay on getting better every week and taking care of what’s in front of us. If we continue to prepare the right way and play our type of football, we’ll end up right where we hope to be.”

Malik Nabers Discusses New Jewelry Collaboration With GLD

Heavy Malik Nabers discussed his new jewelry collaboration with GLD

Nabers has obviously been quite busy on the field, but he’s also been taking on some projects off the field. His latest endeavor has involved teaming up with GLD on a new jewelry collaboration, with Nabers helping create a custom capsule of several pieces that can be purchased by fans ahead of the holiday season. Jewelry has long been an important part of Nabers’ life, and he made it clear that working with GLD on this new project was an easy decision.

“My jewelry is a part of my identity and a form of expression for me,” Nabers revealed. “When I got the opportunity to collaborate with GLD, I wanted to create something that felt authentic to me and my style, but also something my fans could connect with and make their own.”

There are several different pieces available as part of Nabers’ collection, which allows fans to choose from a variety of options to find the item that resonates with them the most. While many aspects of this collaboration were special to him, Nabers made it clear that creating pieces of jewelry for fans who may not always have the opportunity to purchase these sorts of collectibles was something that meant a lot to him.

“We wanted the collection to reflect different parts of who I am and my journey, while still creating pieces people would actually want to wear,” Nabers said. “There’s something for everybody and for every occasion. This collection was made with the fans in mind which doesn’t happen often. It’s special because of the people who get to wear the pieces.”

Folks who want to purchase pieces from Nabers’ collection can head over to GLD’s website, where a page dedicated specifically to items from this collection has been set up. On the field, Nabers will look to help lead the Giants to victory No. 7 on the season when they return to action in Week 12 for a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.