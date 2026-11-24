With cornerback Greg Newsome headed to injured reserve, the New York Giants had a vacant spot on the 53-man roster to fill, and they turned to their practice squad for a replacement.

The New York Daily News’ Pat Leonard shared the latest roster moves from Big Blue.

“The Giants placed starting CB Greg Newsome II (ankle) on injured reserve, signed OLB Dawuane Smoot to their active roster from the practice squad and re-signed OL Geno VanDeMark to the practice squad,” wrote Leonard in a post on X.

Clearly, the Giants feel like they have enough depth in their cornerback room to hold down the fort while Newsome recovers from his surgery.

Meanwhile, it seems like they feel they could use some depth at pass rusher, considering the signing of Dawuane Smoot.