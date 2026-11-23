The New York Giants picked up their biggest win of the season in Week 11, as they handed the AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars a shocking 23-18 defeat. The Giants took control of this game early, and while their offense faltered in the second half, the defense did just enough to carry this team to victory.

This win did come at a cost in the injury department, though, as starting cornerback Greg Newsome II was forced out of the game early with an ankle injury. While New York is obviously happy with this victory, it has spent much of the time in the wake of this contest hoping for good news on Newsome’s injury status. Unfortunately, it sounds like Newsome is going to miss more time beyond Week 11 because of this ailment.

Greg Newsome II Out Multiple Weeks With Ankle Injury

The No. 26 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Newsome has managed to find a home with New York this season after a bumpy start to his career. Newsome was in and out of the starting lineup during his first four-and-a-half seasons with the Cleveland Browns, before the Jaguars ended up trading for him midway through last season.

Newsome signed a one-year, $8 million contract with the Giants in free agency, and he has been so good for his new team that he’s already earned a new three-year, $46 million contract extension from New York. Through nine games, quarterbacks are posting a passer rating of just 67.3 on passes where Newsome is the closest defender, which is easily the best mark of his career.

The Giants lost Newsome to an ankle injury in their clash with his former team, and he was ultimately unable to return to the game. New York was hoping that Newsome would be able to overcome this injury quickly, and while it initially does not appear to be season-ending, it looks like he’s going to miss a couple of games as a result of this ailment.

“CB Greg Newsome will be out for ‘multiple weeks’ with a high ankle sprain, per John Harbaugh,” Jordan Raanan of ESPN shared in a post on X. “Not ready to say if surgery will be needed yet. So the Giants will have to rely on Paulson Adebo more going forward.”

Giants Hoping Greg Newsome II Can Return to Action This Season

Getty New York Giants CB Greg Newsome.

Without Jaxson Dart under center, the Giants have become increasingly reliant on their defense when it comes to winning games, and the emergence of Newsome as the sort of top-tier cornerback he’s always had the potential to become has played a big role in the team’s unexpected success. Now that he’s out for a couple of games, though, New York is going to have to find a way to piece together its secondary.

As noted above, Paulson Adebo seems likely to get the lion’s share of Newsome’s snaps for however long he is out. It certainly isn’t ideal, but Adebo has a wealth of starting experience, so he should be able to at least hold his own for the next few games. The Giants will be back in action for a favorable matchup against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12, with kickoff for this contest scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Nov. 29.