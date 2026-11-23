It’s the NFL, so the stakes are already as high as you can imagine — apparently for New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy, that’s being cranked up even more heading into the final stretch of the regular season.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell put McCarthy at the top of his list of NFL players with the “Most at Stake” over the final 7 games of the season, with the Giants at 6-3-1 and first in the NFC East. The Giants haven’t won a division title since 2011.

McCarthy is 3-1 as the Giants’ starter after taking over for Jameis Winston, who replaced opening-day starter and 2025 1st-round pick Jaxson Dart after he suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2.

The Minnesota Vikings selected McCarthy in the 1st round (No. 10 overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft but cut bait after two seasons, sending him to the Giants in exchange for a 2027 5th-round pick on September 28, after making Kyler Murray their starter before the season.

QB Battle Brewing for New York Giants in 2027

Dart, for all his potential, hasn’t exactly set the world on fire as a starter — he’s 5-9 through his first 2 seasons. McCarthy, who missed all of his rookie year with a knee injury, is 9-5 as a starter over his first 2 seasons.

“What happens when Jaxson Dart is healthy?” Barnwell wrote. “The Giants are likely more committed to their 2025 first-round pick than to McCarthy, who won’t want to spend the rest of his rookie contract sitting behind Dart. After this season, the Giants also have to decide whether to pick up McCarthy’s fifth-year option, which would guarantee the 23-year-old $25.7 million in 2028 … The simplest solution might be a competition next offseason, but McCarthy should have some ability to influence the proceedings. If McCarthy continues to play well and the Giants continue to win, it’ll be tough to take the job from the new starter. If the Giants really are committed to Dart and see him as a franchise quarterback in 2027, McCarthy would suddenly have some more significant trade value for teams that might see him as a starter in the short- or long-term.”

McCarthy Called Best Fit for AFC Team in 2027

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski predicted McCarthy as the best fit to become the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2027.

The Steelers know they’ll need a new quarterback in 2027, with 42-year-old quarterback and 4-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers already having said this will be his 22nd and final season.

“For now, Dart remains the presumed long-term preference in New York,” Sobleski wrote on November 17. “The Giants only traded a 2027 fifth-round draft pick to obtain McCarthy’s services. The team’s front office could easily profit by flipping the quarterback next offseason. As of now, Pittsburgh owns extra third-, sixth- and seventh-round picks, as well as five of its original selections, for next year’s draft. Pittsburgh doesn’t operate in a fashion where a full-blown rebuild is expected. As such, a top quarterback prospect almost certainly won’t be available through the draft. Instead, the Steelers should fill their quarterback room with talented, young individuals and allow one to emerge as QB1.”