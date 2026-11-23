The New York Giants are once again back in the win column, this time picking up a victory over arguably their most impressive opponent of the 2026 season, the AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars.

At 6-3-1, the Giants are still in the driver’s seat for the NFC East. The Dallas Cowboys are close behind at 5-6, but Big Blue already has one win over them thanks to their season-opening victory at MetLife Stadium.

You could make the case that the Washington Commanders are just as big of a threat to the Giants in the NFC East race. They hold the tiebreaker over them, but are still a few games back at 3-5-1.

If New York wanted to try and make Washington worse, they could look to poach a recently released wide receiver that all reports suggest is heading to the Commanders.

Giants Could Steal Brandon Aiyuk From Commanders

The San Francisco 49ers finally released former All-Pro wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk on Monday, ending a nearly two-year-long saga between Aiyuk and his former team.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported shortly after the release was made official that his logical landing spot would be with the Washington Commanders’ practice squad, but could the New York Giants swoop in before their NFC East rival gets to him?

The Giants haven’t really been linked to too many high-profile wide receivers in 2026. They reunited with long-time fan favorite Odell Beckham Jr. over the summer, but that ended up being fairly short-lived, and he was released after three games.

But it’s fair to say a team contending for a playoff spot can never have enough weapons, and adding Aiyuk to the mix would give the Giants a high-upside option in their passing game.

Right now, Big Blue is relying on Malik Nabers, a budding superstar, rookie Malachi Fields, and Darnell Mooney at wide receiver.

Nabers is great, as fans know; Fields has his moments, and Mooney can be hit-or-miss. Aiyuk could be a real No. 2 threat across from Nabers that the Giants need.

He hasn’t played in almost two years, but in his last full season, Aiyuk was a second-team All-Pro. He hauled in 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns, and was a key member of the Niners team that went to Super Bowl LVIII.

It also wouldn’t hurt that they’d be making a division rival weaker in the process.

Brandon Aiyuk to Commanders May Be Set in Stone

As much as the New York Giants may want to pursue Aiyuk, it feels like his move to the Washington Commanders has been set in stone going back to the summer.

Aiyuk made clear that he wanted to go to Washington during the height of his tension with the San Francisco 49ers, and the latest reporting from The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones suggests a reunion with Adam Peters and Jayden Daniels makes the most sense.

“That strongly points to the Washington Commanders, whose general manager, Adam Peters, helped draft Aiyuk in San Francisco in 2020 and whose quarterback, Jayden Daniels, is friends with Aiyuk from their playing days at Arizona State,” wrote Jones.

“Aiyuk also bought property in Northern Virginia, not far from the Commanders’ practice facility, and often posted on social media this summer while sporting Commanders gear.”

The Giants can do their best to poach from a division rival, but it may not deter what Aiyuk has been wanting to do for almost a whole year.