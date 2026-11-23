On Sunday, the New York Giants pulled off an impressive 23-18 win over the AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars at MetLife Stadium.

The Giants did so despite their offense failing to get into a rhythm during the second half, as they managed only three points. Despite this, New York’s defense created constant pressure on Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, which resulted in Jacksonville being unable to come back from its halftime deficit.

Despite back-to-back strong outings from running back Cam Skattebo, the second-year running back struggled on Sunday. His performance resembled that of the beginning of the season, as he was inefficient rushing the ball and also fumbled.

With Tyrone Tracy Jr. on injured reserve and veteran Najee Harris no longer on the roster, the Giants have now been pushed to sign a former Washington Commanders starting running back.

New York Giants Pushed to Sign Former Washington Commanders Running Back

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton named the New York Giants the best fit for free agent running back Antonio Gibson.

Moton wrote: “The New York Giants need at least one more capable ball-carrier to spark their 19th-ranked rushing attack. Entering Week 12, Cam Skattebo and Devin Singletary are the only notable running backs on their active roster. Tyrone Tracy Jr. is on injured reserve. The club has elevated Phil Mafah from the practice squad twice, but he hasn’t logged a carry this season.

In Big Blue’s previous outing, Skattebo lost a fumble late in the third quarter. Keep in mind the Giants benched the bruising ball-carrier in Week 6 because of his ball-security issues, which makes you wonder whether they fully trust him in a workhorse role.

With Tracy having two fumbles this season, the Giants should circle back to Antonio Gibson, whom they worked out last week.

If Gibson is fully recovered from a torn ACL suffered in October of last season, the Giants should consider adding him to a platoon with Skattebo, Singletary and Tracy when he returns from injured reserve.

In six seasons with the New England Patriots and Washington Commanders, Gibson recorded 787 carries for 3,287 yards and 24 touchdowns. He can also be an asset on passing downs, with 197 catches for 1,495 yards and seven touchdowns.

Still in his prime at 28, Gibson could boost the Giants’ muddled backfield.”

Gibson’s best NFL season came in 2021 when he totaled over 1,300 scrimmage yards for the Commanders. He has started 35 games in his career, but has remained unsigned in 2026.

New York Giants’ Offense

Regarding the offense as a whole, Giants Wire’s John Fennelly wrote of its performance against Jacksonville: “Quarterback J.J. McCarthy did what needed to be done to win, but was not very accurate. He was only 18 of 38 for 173 yards with one touchdown, no turnovers, and a 69.3 rating. He loves to take deep shots, but he missed on all of them. His longest completion was a 35-yarder to tight end Isaish Likely. When you’re up by 14, perhaps moving the chains should be the priority.

The running game went nowhere, too. McCarthy was the leading rusher with 33 yards on seven carries. Cam Skattebo was averaging less than two yards a carry until the final possession.

Right now, they are still figuring things out.”