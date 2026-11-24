The New York Giants are coming off a 23-18 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars (at home).

They will play their next game on Sunday afternoon when they visit the Indianapolis Colts.

Ex-New York Giants Star Thriving With Current NFL Team

With the season well underway, it’s worth noting that a former Giants star (Xavier McKinney) is thriving with the Green Bay Packers.

McKinney has six interceptions in his first ten games.

Social Media Reacts To McKinney’s Play

Here’s what people have been saying about McKinney:

Matt Froehlich: “Since joining the Green Bay Packers in 2024 and through Week 10 of the 2026 season, Xavier McKinney leads the NFL in interceptions. 1. Xavier McKinney – 16 T-2. Kerby Joseph – 12 T-2. Byron Murphy Jr. – 12 4. Calen Bullock – 11 T-5. Four tied with 10”

Kalshi Sports: “Xavier McKinney Has Been EVERYWHERE This Year • 6 Interceptions, Most In NFL • 2 Multi-Interception Games • 44 Total Tackles • 25 Solo Tackles • 1 Sack • 46 Interception Return Yards”

Packers Lead: “Xavier McKinney so far this season via @PFN365 : 📊 No. 1 Ranked Safety Overall 🛡️ 97.1 Impact Grade 🔒 90.5 Coverage Grade ⚡️ 96.2 Playmaking Grade All-Pro level production across the board.”

Looking At McKinney

McKinney (who is 28) had spent the first four seasons of his career with New York.

He was the 36th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Alabama.

Before the 2024 season, McKinney joined the Packers.

Looking At The Giants Right Now

The Giants are at the top of the NFC East with a 6-3 record in nine games.

They last made the NFL playoffs during the 2022 season.