In Week 12, the New York Giants will face off against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

After former Giants quarterback Daniel Jones re-signed with the Indianapolis Colts on a two-year, $88 million contract this offseason, it appeared that New York’s Week 12 game would mark the first time Jones played against the Giants.

However, that will not occur as the Colts will move forward with Anthony Richardson as their starting quarterback. Meanwhile, Jones was released by the Colts only 11 games into his two-year contract, and weeks after the Colts rejected a trade offer from the Ravens for the former Giants quarterback.

Now, Jones has been named as a potential addition for last season’s AFC champions.

Former New York Giants Quarterback Daniel Jones Seen as Option for New England Patriots

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton named the New England Patriots as a potential destination for former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. Moton wrote: “According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye suffered a fractured fibula and is expected to miss six weeks, which makes his return for the season uncertain.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Patriots are expected to start Tommy DeVito, though the team will explore the free-agent market. Head coach Mike Vrabel said DeVito is “our starter” on Monday, but it would help to have an insurance policy if the backup struggles.

If Daniel Jones clears waivers, the Patriots should be a prime landing spot for him. Despite his shortcomings with the Indianapolis Colts, he would be an upgrade over DeVito, who has started eight games in four seasons.

Seen as a viable starter, Jones could keep the Patriots’ playoff hopes alive. This year, he’s thrown for 1,974 yards, seven touchdowns and 13 interceptions with a 58.4 percent completion rate, but the eighth-year veteran has had solid seasons with the New York Giants and Colts before tearing his Achilles.”

Daniel Jones’ Career

Jones ended his tenure as the Colts’ quarterback with an 11-13 record, 5,075 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. Prior to his release, Jones led the NFL with 13 interceptions this season. With the Colts in 2025, Jones posted the highest QBR of his career; however, his 30.3 this season was the lowest of his career.

Jones was originally drafted with the sixth overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft. He would go on to start 69 games for the Giants over a six-year period. He led the Giants to the playoffs during the 2022 season. In the playoffs, Jones secured New York’s first postseason victory since the 2011 season. Following the 2022 season, Jones signed a four-year, $160 million contract.

Unfortunately, things did not go well for Jones or the Giants after his contract extension. Jones would go on to start only 16 more games for New York, going 3-13 over a two-year span before being released.

With the Colts, Jones managed to turn his career around momentarily. Perhaps the Patriots can lead to another career resurgence for the quarterback.