Abdul Carter’s recent breakout is transforming the New York Giants’ defense, but he’s also reminding one franchise great about his battles with a Hall of Fame pass-rusher.

Former NFL left tackle Jumbo Elliott, who was a linchpin of the Giants’ 1990 Super Bowl winners, made an exciting comparison after watching Carter dominate in Week 11.

Elliott posted, “Damn if Abdul’s get off isn’t reminding me of facing Derrick Thomas. KC.”

That’s close to the highest-possible praise because the late, great Thomas was the most explosive edge-rusher of the 1990s. The Kansas City Chiefs legend tormented pro offensive tackles with preternatural first-step quickness and awesome closing speed.

Carter was showing the same qualities during a remarkable performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars. His two sacks and 12 pressures left the third player selected in the 2025 NFL draft confident enough to make a bold claim about where he stands compared with this season’s other pass-rush specialists.

Carter’s confidence is welcome, but he can back it up thanks to an intelligent trick Elliott noticed during the Giants’ defense-inspired 23-18 win over the Jags.

Derrick Thomas the Right Comparison for Abdul Carter to Chase

The light looks like it’s finally gone on for Carter, but he still has a ways to go before he truly merits comparison with Thomas. He’s the right all-time great for Carter to try and emulate.

Thomas logged 126.5 sacks across 11 seasons. He collected most of those quarterback takedowns thanks to unplayable speed off the edge.

That quality helped Thomas record the league’s only seven-sack game. When he repeatedly took down Dave Krieg against the Seattle Seahawks in 1990, per NFL Legacy.

Carter’s yet to reach such exalted heights, but he passed an important career signpost against the Jaguars. Specifically, Carter took over a big game.

That’s what the Giants need from a top-three pick who’d been more of a pressure-generator than a sack artist. Stacking production and splash plays remains high on Carter’s to-do list, and he can do it by getting dialled in each week, the way he was against Jacksonville QB Trevor Lawrence.

Broadcaster J.J. Watt, who collected 114.5 sacks during a prolific career rushing the passer, felt “Abdul has a ‘tell’ for his jump off the ball/snap,” according to Elliott.

The latter concluded, “I think it’s the QBs cadence. Smart QBs like my old guys Simms & Hoss would change up.”

If Carter can continue sussing out when quarterbacks are going to take the ball, he’ll live up to a modern comparison to a similarly roving disruptor. An All-Pro who’s sent NFL fans a defiant message about Carter’s potential.

The key to Carter reaching that potential is found within defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson’s elaborate and aggressive pressure schemes.

Giants Have the Right Defense to Unleash Best Pass-Rusher

Wilson is in demand for a reason. He’s calling a daring brand of defense Ted Nguyen of The Athletic explains involves the Giants sending the “blitz at a high rate while playing straight man coverage. They’re fourth in the league in blitz rate (22.6%), but unlike the three teams ahead of them (Vikings, Buccaneers, Commanders), they play man coverage behind those blitzes — the seventh-highest rate of man coverage (24.6%).”

The scheme is tapping into what Carter does best, but it’s also helping another young and versatile Giants’ linebacker to thrive. This year’s fifth-overall pick Arvell Reese is the other pass-rusher the Giants’ opponents need special plans to stop.

Those plans are being wrecked by Wilson’s creative use of his key personnel. NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks illustrated one concept from Reese’s own breakout game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 9.

Brooks highlighted how “Reese and (Kayvon) Thibodeaux are aligned outside on the defensive left. The RB has a dual read on the ILB and the outside rusher. When the ILB blitzes, it leaves Reese unblocked for an easy sack. Thibodeaux deserves credit for attracting the attention of the RT with an inside release and grab..”

Play designs like this one are why Reese is playing at an award-worthy level. It’s also why the former Ohio State stud has already impressed Carter.

The latter is impressing more people each week with his increasingly dominant displays. Carter won’t face a favorable matchup like the one he had against Jags’ deputy blindside protector Walker Little every week, but the Giants’ most active pass-rusher has the right physical tools, aggressive scheme and understanding of the game to keep his numbers trending upwards.