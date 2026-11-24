Abdul Carter had made fans wait to see him reach a dominant level, but a longtime rival of the New York Giants never lost faith. Instead, one of the NFL’s best pass-rushers has sent a message to Carter’s critics.

The message is an ‘I told you so’ of sorts from All-Pro Micah Parsons. He used to torment the Giants as a game-wrecker for the Dallas Cowboys, but Parsons wants fans to remember he always recognized Carter’s talents, and those that didn’t were judging the third pick in the 2025 NFL draft the wrong way.

Parsons, who now plies his trade for the Green Bay Packers, watched Carter destroy Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11. Carter’s two-sack and 12-pressure performance during the Giants’ 23-18 win, prompted Parsons to post, “Abdul, so cold, man! I told y’all he’s elite! Sacks can lie too sometimes!”

That last refrain is a reference to what had been a hotly contested debate about the value of pressures over sacks. Carter wasn’t getting enough of the latter, but he was stacking the stats column with pressures.

Parsons and others felt that skill earned Carter the right to be judged differently. Fortunately, Giants’ fans don’t need to make that distinction after Carter finally broke out as a true game-wrecker with a performance reminiscent of Parsons.

He’s the player Carter emulated at Penn State, and the prototype for what the Giants hoped to get from a top-three pick. Yet, Carter already believes he’s better than Parsons and just about anybody else in the league.

Abdul Carter Doubled Down on Bold Statement

Carter refused to back off his bold claim he has no equal among pass-rushers. Instead, the second-year pro gave a bold response to NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton.

The latter asked, “Did you tell reporters you were the best in the world?” Carter reiterated his words plainly, “Yeah, I did. I am the best in the world. Because I believe it.”

Belief is making all the difference for Carter. He’s playing up to the talent he showed for the Nittany Lions.

It’s impressive progress because Carter didn’t look anything close to that player during a debut season in the NFL marred by tardiness and frequent trips to the bench. Nobody’s questioning Carter’s professionalism this season, not after he never let up getting to Lawrence.

Like when Carter married preternatural speed with innate timing to notch his second sack against the Jags.

Carter’s leading by example in the absence of injured three-time Pro Bowler Brian Burns. Losing Burns to a significant knee injury should have rendered the Giants’ pass rush non-effective, but Carter’s best Parsons impersonation has changed the narrative.

It helps there’s another roving, destructive star powering the Giants’ front seven.

Giants Have More Than One Micah Parsons Clone

Carter has never shied away from comparisons with Parsons, in fact he’s even welcomed them. Those comparisons finally have merit because Carter is dominating blockers off the edge and from the interior.

Parsons does the same things as a standup blitzing linebacker, demon defensive end and occasional, disruptive D-tackle. That’s just the kind of multi-faceted role another chameleon-like Giants linebacker is beginning to make his own.

Rookie Arvell Reese has been just as dominant as Carter in recent weeks. This year’s fifth-overall pick Reese is an inside linebacker in name only, because he does some of his best work blitzing from multiple angles.

Reese’s work is giving opponents another problem to solve, but their biggest concern is fast becoming how to stop Carter from running riot.