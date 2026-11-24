When it comes to a contract extension for cornerback and former 1st-round pick Deonte Banks, the New York Giants might want to get the deal done sooner rather than later — and before the price keeps going up.

The Giants already signed one of their starting cornerbacks, Greg Newsome, to a 3-year, $46 million contract extension on November 3.

“Looks wise for Greg Newsome to lock in his extension eight games into the season,” The Athletic’s Dan Duggan wrote on his official X account on November 23. “Not clear how much time he’ll miss with a ‘serious’ high-ankle sprain, but missing a chunk of the second half of the season could have been a blow to his market value. Something the Giants might want to raise to Deonte Banks with him seven regular-season games away from hitting the market.”

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan called Banks the team’s top contract extension candidate on Tuesday.

“Banks is tied for the league lead in pass breakups (14),” Raanan wrote. “He is likely to get the franchise tag if he keeps playing at this level and then will have to prove it again in 2027.”

Banks was a 1st-round pick (No. 24 overall) by the Giants in the 2023 NFL Draft and is in the final season of a 4-year, $13.59 million contract. The Giants declined the $12.57 million fifth-year option on May 1 — a decision that could end up costing them quite a bit of money.

Broncos May Have Set Market for Banks’ Contract

The Denver Broncos may have set the market for Banks’ next contract when they signed cornerback Riley Moss, another 2023 draft pick, to a 4-year, $67 million contract extension on November 19.

That rate — $16.75 million per year — seems to be the range the Giants should be shooting for with Banks.

“$16.75M/year for a CB2,” Duggan wrote after Moss’ contract news broke. “Greg Newsome got $15.25M. Data points to keep in mind for Deonte Banks’ negotiations.”

It likely ends up being a steal for the Broncos — something the Giants should keep in mind. In a best-case scenario, Moss could have hit free agency with a value of around $20 million per year. Over the lifetime of the contract, that’s big savings.

Giants Spent Big at CB in Free Agency in 2025

The Giants spent big at cornerback in free agency before the 2025 season, signing Paulson Adebo to a 3-year, $54 million contract.

After a rocky first year, Adebo lost his starting job to Banks in training camp before the 2026 season — the same Banks who was a 1st-round pick in 2023 by the Giants but was essentially written off by the last coaching staff.

“If the depth chart is legit, my god … Paulson Adebo, how did you lose a starting job to Deonte Banks!!!” Empire State Media’s Alex Wilson wrote on his official X account. “I’m excited to see if Banks turns things around, but man, what a colossal waste of money on Adebo if true.”