The New York Giants will be dealing with some big-time adversity in their secondary as they hit the home stretch trying to win their first NFC East Division title since 2011.

“Sources: Giants CB Greg Newsome will undergo tightrope surgery this week for a high-ankle sprain and will be out roughly 4–6 weeks,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “A big loss, as Newsome has been a top corner for the Giants this season and recently inked a 3-year, $46M extension.”

Newsome received his new contract from the Giants on November 3.

“Greg Newsome will get surgery,” Giants reporter Marshall Green wrote on X. “Brutal blow for the Giants … 6 weeks would be Week 17 vs. the Cowboys”

“Knew this was on the table when (head coach) John Harbaugh didn’t rule it out yesterday,” The Athletic’s Dan Duggan wrote on X. “Heard he’s having the surgery today. Players have come back on the low side of this timeline from this surgery.”

Giants Made Surprise Move to Sign Newsome

The Giants made a surprise move to sign Newsome on November 3.

“Sources: Giants and CB Greg Newsome have agreed to a 3-yr $46 million extension with $32m Guaranteed,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “Newsome previously signed a 1-yr deal in free agency and cashes in after only 7 games.”

Newsome was a 1st-round pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 2021 NFL Draft and spent the 2025 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He signed a 1-year, $8 million contract with the Giants in March.

“Giants and CB Greg Newsome reached agreement on a three-year, $46 million extension, including $32 million guaranteed,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account. “Newsome previously signed a one-year deal in free agency.”

“The Giants lock in Greg Newsome,” Giants reporter Connor Hughes wrote on X. “Quite the reclamation story he is. A bust with Cleveland and Jacksonville, he’s found a home in Dennard Wilson’s defense opposite Tae Banks.”

Newsome Put Up Freakish Combine Numbers

Newsome, 6-foot and 192 pounds, solidified his draft stock after an All-American season at Northwestern in 2020 by running a blazing, 4.38-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. He also had a 40-inch vertical leap and knocked out 18 reps in the 225-pound bench press — freakish numbers.

Newsome was a plug-and-play starter as a rookie but missed 5 games due to injuries. While Newsome hasn’t had a major injury in his career, he’d never played a full season before playing all 17 regular-season games in 2025 — he missed 2 games in 2022, 3 in 2023, and 4 in 2024.