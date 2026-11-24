The New York Giants have undergone quite a drastic turnaround in 2026, and while head coach John Harbaugh should get a lot of credit for that, his defensive coordinator, Dennard Wilson, should get some love too.

Last season, the Giants defense was one of the worst in the league. They gave up 359.5 yards per game, 28th-worst in the league, and 145.3 rushing yards per game, second-worst.

This year, with Wilson calling the shots, the Giants are in the top 10 in nearly every category, and that’s in spite of some of the major injuries they’ve dealt with.

Well, the defensive coordinator is starting to be recognized for his feats, as he had his first head coaching interview of the upcoming hiring cycle.

Maryland Interviews Dennard Wilson For HC Job

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo revealed on Monday that Wilson interviewed at the University of Maryland for their vacant head coaching gig, the first request the New York Giants defensive coordinator has received in 2026.

“Giants DC Dennard Wilson had a virtual interview recently for Maryland’s vacant head-coaching position, sources say,” wrote Garafolo in a post on X.

“Wilson, a Maryland native and former Terp DB, has NYG’s D ranked 7th in the league after limiting the #Jaguars to 18 points, their second-lowest total this year.”

Maryland is currently on the search for their next head coach after firing Mike Locksley on October 21. Obviously, they’d love to bring a guy like Wilson to stabilize their program.

The longtime NFL assistant has an esteemed resume. Not only did he play in the league for a short period of time, but he has an extensive career coaching defensive backs with the New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, and Baltimore Ravens, before finally making the jump to defensive coordinator with the Tennessee Titans in 2024.

This year, he’s done a miraculous job with the Giants’ defense. Despite season-ending injuries to players like Brian Burns and Tremaine Edmunds, New York’s defense currently ranks ninth-best in the league in terms of Sumer Sports’ EPA/play.

We’ll see if any NFL teams come knocking at the end of the 2026 season for their own vacant head coaching jobs.

John Harbaugh on Maryland’s Dennard Wilson Interest

Speaking with reporters on Monday, New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh addressed the report about Wilson’s interview and said that Big Blue won’t be losing their defensive coordinator midseason.

“He’s not going to leave the Giants to go in the middle of the season to take the Maryland job. I don’t know if he’ll take the job or not. I mean, he’s a Maryland grad. We’re kind of getting ahead of ourselves a little bit. We’ll cross that bridge when we get there,” Harbaugh said.

Giants fans can take a sigh of relief for now, as Wilson is clearly not going anywhere for the time being.

Once the season ends, though, they may be looking for a new defensive coordinator. But considering the way Harbaugh was able to assemble his staff this year, he should be able to find a solid replacement.