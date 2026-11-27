On Sunday, the 6-3-1 New York Giants will take on the 3-8 Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Giants enter Sunday’s matchup as the NFC East division leaders and with a legitimate chance of claiming their first division title since the 2011 season.

Most recently, New York defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-18 in Week 11. During the win, pass rusher Abdul Carter had his best performance of the season as he registered two sacks. After the win, Carter missed back-to-back practices with a calf injury and an illness.

Now, the Giants have announced a decision on the talented second-year player.

New York Giants Announce Abdul Carter Injury Decision

Ahead of Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, the New York Giants announced that pass rusher Abdul Carter has no injury designation. That means the pass rusher should be good to go, barring an unforeseen setback prior to the game.

Carter logged limited participation during Friday’s practice. Head coach John Harbaugh said of Carter, “Well, he seemed okay today. I’m sure we’ll be monitoring that, but he seemed good today. He seemed strong.”

In his second NFL season, Carter has registered four sacks, 13 quarterback hits, five tackles for loss and 26 total tackles in 10 games.

For his efforts this season, Carter has received a 90.3 Pro Football Focus grade, which ranks third among 110 qualified edge defenders. His 37 total pressures ranked 12th in the NFL.

Abdul Carter Prediction

Despite missing two practices this week, NFL.com’s Gennaro Filice predicted that Carter would register four sacks in Sunday’s game against the Colts.

Filice wrote: “After recording just two sacks in his first nine games of the season, Abdul Carter had a pair last Sunday in New York’s 23-18 upset of Jacksonville, racking up a career-high 12 QB pressures in an absolutely dominant display. But the second-year pass rusher refuses to rest on his laurels.

“Something I said to the team during training camp: What this sport is all about each week is having to prove and re-prove, so gotta do it again,” Carter said this week, via the New York Post. “I could’ve done a lot better — get a couple more sacks — but we’ll see.”

This Sunday at Indianapolis, Carter does just that, doubling last week’s total with four sacks, which inherently doubles his season count to eight. While Carter is dealing with a calf/ankle issue this week, Giants coach John Harbaugh said on Wednesday that “he should be fine for the game.” That’s bad news for the home team. Not only is Anthony Richardson making his first start for the Colts since December of 2024, but Indianapolis’ depleted offensive line is yielding the third-highest pressure rate in the league at 42.6%.”