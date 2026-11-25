Cam Skattebo seemingly can’t resist a sly dig at New York Giants’ trade target Jonathan Taylor before Week 12’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Skattebo has a lot to say about facing the All-Pro running back the Giants wanted to replace him. Beginning with a not-so subtle reminder that he’s enjoying more success than Taylor this season.

As Skattebo put it, “He’s on a 3-7 team, I’m on a 6-3-1 team. So it’s a little different,” per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. Skattebo is winning games, but he can’t get near Taylor’s production and big-play threat.

Nonetheless, Skattebo isn’t about to let the Giants’ open attempts to trade for Taylor negatively impact his performance against the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, November 29.

Skattebo said, “I gotta play my game. I gotta play the game the coaches want me to play and my teammates need me to play. I’m not really looking to impress anybody else on the other wise or show them I can do it more than them. I have to go out there and play the best football I can.”

This isn’t the first time Skattebo has spoken bullishly and defiantly about the Taylor trade rumors. Skattebo needs to back up his words this week, after a tough outing against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11.

Modest production and another turnover only increased doubts about the second-year pro’s ability to be the Giants’ featured back.

Cam Skattebo Still Not Proving His Doubters Wrong

Skattebo’s latest mistake was excused by a two-time Super Bowl winner for the Giants, but not everybody is impressed with what No. 44 is putting on tape. Including a popular former coach who remains far from convinced Skattebo can carry the load and fully win over Giants’ boss John Harbaugh.

The latter has often appeared frustrated by Skattebo’s so-called “act.” Harbaugh’s irritation was likely stoked again after Skattebo broke his promise, despite the risk of injury.

Skattebo had already provided fuel for his critics by barely getting going against the Jags. The fourth-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft averaged just 2.4 yards on 14 carries, marking the fourth time this season Skattebo’s failed to muster four yards per attempt, according to Pro Football Reference.

Those mediocre numbers, along with the ball security issues that led to Skattebo getting benched against the New Orleans Saints in Week 6, are likely why the Giants still have some Taylor regret for the trip to Indianapolis.

Giants Still Have Jonathan Taylor Regret

Harbaugh didn’t try to hide the Giants’ interest in Taylor, and for good reason. The Colts’ stud is one of the best workhorse backs in the NFL.

Taylor seized the rushing title in 2021 and has twice led the league in touchdowns on the ground. The three-time Pro Bowler is still producing for a struggling team this year.

He’s run for 760 yards and eight touchdowns. Including this 24-yard score against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3.

The play summed up everything great about Taylor’s game. He’s a legitimate power-back with explosive, breakaway speed.

That combination should have the Giants worried about Taylor taking any of his own trade frustrations out on them.