There were rumors at the NFL trade deadline that the New York Giants were going to be aggressive in adding win-now pieces that could help them in their pursuit of an NFC East division crown.

Namely, running back Jonathan Taylor, whom the Indianapolis Colts were reportedly listening to offers for but wouldn’t budge for anything less than a first-round pick.

The Giants were unwilling to pony up that draft pick, and for good reason. While this team is currently in the driver’s seat to win their division for the first time since 2011, it’s not like they’re a real Super Bowl contender, and that first-round selection could go a long way in finding a blue-chip prospect that could help this team for years to come.

Giants Mock Draft Lands Florida RB Jadan Baugh

In a new mock draft from Yahoo Sports’ Nate Tice, the New York Giants finally find the every-down stud at running back John Harbaugh has been looking for in Florida’s Jadan Baugh with the currently projected No. 23 overall pick.

“The Giants have been itching to upgrade their running back room. They flirted with adding Jonathan Taylor at the trade deadline and even had a foray with Najee Harris this season. Baugh would immediately help the Giants’ run game get back on track,” wrote Tice.

“He’s not the most explosive athlete, but he has size (6-foot-1, 225 pounds) and runs with balance and patience to help his blockers out. He’s a perfect back for a Greg Roman offense. I’ve compared him to a super-sized version of current Giants running back Devin Singletary.”

Baugh has been one of college football’s most efficient running backs so far in 2026. In 11 games, he’s carried the ball 197 times for 980 rushing yards, good for five yards per carry.

He’s scored a whopping 16 touchdowns in 11 games as well, showing he has a nose for the end zone, something the Giants would surely love to have in their backfield.

They’ve been looking for a game-changing running back dating back to the days when Harbaugh first took the job in New York, and Baugh could end up being that guy for Big Blue.

Pros of Drafting a Running Back

Most New York Giants fans are likely wondering why bother using their first-round draft pick on an unknown college prospect when they could try to flip it for a proven player like Jonathan Taylor.

There is certainly some risk involved, considering there is no guarantee that Baugh is as productive as a player like the Pro Bowl running back, but you have to factor in the tread on their tires and price tag.

Instead of acquiring a player who has nearly 1,800 carries under his belt and seven years of NFL experience, they’d be getting someone fresh out of college on a rookie contract who you don’t have to pay all that much for the first few years of his career.

Selecting a guy in the first round not only gives you four years of team control, but also a fifth-year option if the value is there.

Drafting a running back may be wiser for the Giants than trading for one.