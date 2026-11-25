On Sunday, the 6-3-1 New York Giants will take on the 3-8 Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Most recently, the New York Giants picked up their first victory of the season against a team with a winning record as they defeated the AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars 23-18.

During the win, Giants pass rusher Abdul Carter delivered his best performance of the season as he registered two sacks and delivered consistent pressure on Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Now, after the win, the Giants have announced an injury update regarding Carter.

New York Giants Announce Major Abdul Carter Injury Update Before Colts Game

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan posted on X: “Abdul Carter not in uniform working on a side field with a trainer. Something to keep an eye on. Also didn’t see DL Shelby Harris and CB Dru Phillips. Giants play Sunday at Indianapolis.”

Raanan then posted the following update on X: “Abdul Carter with something minor, according to John Harbaugh. He’s “day to day.” Carter should be “fine” for the game.”

Abdul Carter with something minor, according to John Harbaugh. He's "day to day." Carter should be "fine" for the game. https://t.co/0ca19GpL8K — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 25, 2026

For his efforts during the win against Jacksonville, Carter was named the NFC’s defensive player of the week. Giants on SI’s Mike D’Abate wrote of Carter’s sophomore season: “Despite a statistically slow start to the season, Carter has remained one of the Giants’ most important defenders. Under defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, the club has adopted a pass-rush style built on blitz pressure.

Since team captain Brian Burns suffered a season-ending ACL injury, the unit has been much more effective with schemed pressures. Carter, along with fellow linebackers Kayvon Thibodeaux and first-year phenom Arvell Reese, has helped champion that cause.”

While Harbaugh indicated that Carter should be fine for the game, his status leading up to the game is worth monitoring.

Giants vs. Colts

Heading into the Jaguars game, the Giants were home underdogs and were picked by most pundits to lose. Carter admitted that this gave him extra motivation in Week 11. In Week 12, the Giants will play a different role as they are heavily favored against the Colts.

Giants on SI’s Patricia Traina wrote of New York’s upcoming matchup: “Sunday’s game between the New York Giants and Indianapolis Colts could very well have been the “Revenge Bowl” had the Colts traded running back Jonathan Taylor to the Giants and retained former Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

As we know by now, neither happened, which for some might take a little of the luster off a game in which the Giants are heavily favored despite being the road team.

But that doesn’t make the game any less important for Big Blue in its quest to keep more than just a little elbow room between itself and the rest of the NFC East.

In some ways, the Colts should be a gimme game for the 6-3-1 Giants, who are playing some of their best ball in years under new head coach John Harbaugh.

Indianapolis stands at 3-8 and, from the outside looking in, is a rudderless ship after firing general manager Chris Ballard and trading away guard Quenton Nelson, receivers Josh Downs and Keenan Allen, and defensive lineman DeForest Buckner.

But this is the NFL, a league where anything and everything goes. And that’s one of the messages Harbaugh is undoubtedly reinforcing this week.”