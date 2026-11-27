The New York Giants are coming off a 23-18 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last week.

They will resume action on Sunday when they visit the Indianapolis Colts.

7-Year New York Giants Player Still A Free Agent

With the season well underway, it’s worth taking a look at Darius Slayton.

The former Giants star is still a free agent as of November 27.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network wrote (on September 7): “The #Giants have announced the release of WR Darius Slayton. The 2019 fifth-round pick moves on after 296 catches in 106 games over seven seasons in East Rutherford.”

Slayton then signed with the Colts.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN wrote (on September 21): “Free agent wide receiver Darius Slayton plans to sign with the Colts, source confirms. He is headed there in the morning to take a physical and sign. After seven seasons with the Giants, Slayton gets a fresh start in the AFC South.”

However, the Colts cut Slayton before he played in a regular season game.

Yahoo Sports wrote (on October 16): “The Colts have released veteran WR Darius Slayton, the team announced. Indianapolis signed Slayton on September 21, but he never appeared in a game with the Colts.”

Looking At Slayton

Slayton was picked in the 5th round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

He had spent his entire career with the Giants (seven seasons).

The 29-year-old had 700+ receiving yards in four of those years.

Looking At The Giants

The Giants are currently 6-3-1 in their first ten games, which has them at the top of the NFC East.

They last made the NFL playoffs during the 2022 season.