The New York Giants’ revival under head coach John Harbaugh is salvaging careers, including that of a top-50 pick who looked condemned to dreaded draft bust status. Now, he’s looking “impressive” in a “core” new role for a vital phase of Harbaugh’s operation.

His expertise is special teams, so Harbaugh will be happy to see the transformation in third-year safety Tyler Nubin. The player selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft is making his presence felt in a niche area and stepped up his impact during the 23-18 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11.

Nubin “delivered a pair of bone-crunching tackles on kickoff returns,” according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. Duggan noted, “It’s been impressive to watch Nubin embrace a core special teams role after losing his starting safety job.”

Seeing Nubin turn into a demon on special teams is a reward for the work the Giants did to redefine his role this offseason. Nubin’s in a spot where he can finally streamline his game and play to his strengths, but he’s far from the only member of the Giants thriving because of Harbaugh’s special teams plan.

Draft Flop Tyler Nubin Saved by ‘Core’ Role

Nubin’s reviving his career with the Giants because he’s being asked to follow a straightforward plan. Getting downhill and bringing a thump plays right into the skill-set of a natural box safety who lacks the range for some of the nuances of defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson’s creatively aggressive schemes.

Tackling had been an issue for Nubin on defense, but he’s having no such problems handling special teams work. The 25-year-old made a statement about his improved technique when he decked Jags’ return man Ameer Abdullah.

This was the kind of hit general manager Joe Schoen hoped to see more of when he made Nubin the 47th-overall pick a little more than two years ago. It hasn’t worked out the way the Giants originally planned, but former Gophers’ star Nubin is finally making the grade as a “core” player for a playoff contender.

He’s doing it in a phase of the game Harbaugh is using to save another draft flop for Big Blue.

Giants Using Special Teams to Rescue Talent

Harbaugh built his reputation within coaching circles as a special teams coordinator for the Giants’ NFC East rivals the Philadelphia Eagles. He’s using that experience to rescue multiple talents for the Giants.

Nubin is a notable reclamation project, but so is fellow 2024 draft class member Theo Johnson. The fourth-round pick hasn’t been a playmaker at tight end, but 6-foot-6, 264-pound Johnson is using his bulk and athleticism to become an “awesome” force in the Giants’ kick coverage.

It’s the same area of the game where another Giants roster body is producing at a prolific rate. Duggan pointed out how “Linebacker Zaire Barnes continued his excellent coverage with four special teams tackles,” against the Jaguars.

Barnes is in his fourth season, but he appears to have finally found his niche. That’s the benefit of the Giants’ burgeoning production factory in football’s third phase.