The New York Giants might have the NFL’s next elite edge rusher in 2025 1st-round pick Abdul Carter — they might just not have him for their next game.

Carter, already dealing with calf and ankle injuries, received another injury update on Friday ahead of the first-place Giants’ Week 12 game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

“Giants had practice yesterday on an abbreviated work day so they could enjoy Thanksgiving dinner,” The Athletic’s Dan Duggan wrote on his official X account on Friday morning. “The only notable update to the injury report is that OLB Abdul Carter, who was a DNP on Wednesday with a calf/ankle, had illness added to his listing and again was a DNP. Harbaugh and Carter downplayed the ankle/calf on Wednesday and an illness three days before a game isn’t alarming, but we’ll see what Carter does today (practice at 12:15).”

Carter Coming Off NFC Defensive POW Honors

Carter is coming off a signature game in the Giants’ signature win to date — 2.0 sacks, 2 TFLs, and 5 QB hits in a 23-18 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“Abdul Carter named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance vs. Jaguars,” ESPN’s Jordan Raanan wrote on his official X account on November 25. “Carter had a season-high seven pressures, per ESPN Analytics. Nine pass rush wins … doubled his sack total with a pair of sacks. Five QB hits.”

Through 10 games, Carter has 4.0 sacks, matching his entire rookie-year total with 7 games remaining in the regular season.

Abdul Carter: Maturity Issues During Rookie Season

Twice, as a rookie, Carter was benched for off-field issues.

The Giants benched Carter for the opening series after he slept through a walk-through practice before a Week 11 loss to the Green Bay Packers, then he was benched for the entire 1st quarter of a Week 13 loss to the New England Patriots after he missed a team meeting.

Carter finished with 4.0 sacks in 17 games, though 3.5 came in the final 5 games of the regular season.

“The third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft was expected to take the league by storm as a freakishly athletic pass rusher with disruptive skills,” NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks wrote in July. “While Next Gen Stats credited Carter with 72 QB pressures — including a league-best 48 quick pressures (occurring in under 2.5 seconds) — his sack production was underwhelming, with just four on the season. I expect him to get home more often in 2026 … Carter should see his numbers explode in Year 2 with plenty of one-on-one opportunities.”