John Harbaugh isn’t going to hide his admiration for other NFL running backs, even if his praise only increases the uncertainty about Cam Skattebo’s long-term status as the starter for the New York Giants.

Harbaugh dropped a strong quote about an All-Pro the Giants have already pursued as Skattebo’s potential replacement. The quote is already being read by one observer as a tell about Harbaugh and the Giants’ plans for the backfield during free agency in 2027.

That’s the feeling Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post got when he listened to Harbaugh talk up three-time Pro Bowler Jonathan Taylor. Harbaugh was speaking to reporters on Wednesday, November 25, ahead of the Giants’ game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12, and Dunleavy posted the note “store his quote for March…”

The coach was emphatic when he said, “Jonathan Taylor is one of the premier backs. He’s one of the top backs in the NFL for a reason. He’s a slasher. I call him a crease-hitter. They run the stretch and cut type of an idea. He can put his foot in the ground and he can accelerate and change angles real fast. He runs behind his pads. He’ll bounce it or cut it back all the way in both directions. He’s a threat. He’s a threat in the passing game. He can pass protect. All-around player.”

Although this was a coach delivering his own scouting report of an opponent sure to be the focus of the Giants’ defense, it’s easy to read more into those words. Especially after the Giants made an offer for Taylor before this season’s trade deadline.

That offer was ultimately withdrawn, but Skattebo couldn’t resist a subtle dig at the back who might still replace him.

John Harbaugh Not Hiding Jonathan Taylor Interest

Harbaugh’s been up front about his interest in a running back with Taylor’s skills. It makes sense for Harbaugh to be keen when Taylor is the kind of dynamic bell-cow the Giants are missing in the backfield.

Taylor’s blessed with exceptional vision, raw power and deceptive speed. Those qualities allow the former league rushing champion to beat up on defenses through the interior or laterally.

The 27-year-old showed off his best talent, a knack for finding the end zone, with this touchdown scamper against the Tennessee Titans in Week 6.

It’s one of Taylor’s eight rushing scores this season. He’s a scoring threat almost every time he touches the ball.

Skattebo, meanwhile, is a game competitor, but his big-play potential remains limited. He’s also attracting frequent criticism for some of his antics after plays, as well as an ongoing difficulty protecting the football.

Cam Skattebo Still Unconvincing as Giants’ RB1

Skattebo averaged just 2.4 yards per carry and put another fumble on the ground, his fifth of the season, against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11. The deadly combination of mediocre numbers and a penchant for turnovers is preventing Skattebo from fully winning over Harbaugh, and the second-year pro knows it.

The fourth-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft told reporters he only continued getting the ball against the Jags because Harbaugh lacked alternatives: “I guess, I don’t want to say it, but when your last resource — you got a guy [Tyrone Tracy Jr.] hurt, you got me and Motor on the field and like you said, the other guys were kinda more the special teams guys — he looked at me and said, ‘You have no choice but to go run the damn ball,'” per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

Giants RB Cam Skattebo basically said today that John Harbaugh only went back to him after his fumble Sunday against the Jags because his options were limited: "I guess, I don't want to say it, but when your last resource — you got a guy [Tyrone Tracy Jr.] hurt, you got me and… https://t.co/fphXVQ01VV — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) November 25, 2026

Skattebo’s status as the Giants’ RB1 is being called out almost on a weekly basis. He’s not helping his case by repeating familiar failings, and even mock drafts have Harbaugh replacing Skattebo.

The idea will only gain traction the more Harbaugh lavishes praise on high-profile potential replacements like Taylor.